School uniform hub helping hundreds of local families

'PRE-LOVED': Foodstock's Paul Doherty with some of the school uniforms

AN Andersonstown school uniform hub is helping to support hundreds of families in the community as the new school term looms on the horizon.

Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road are once again helping to lift the pressure faced by families due to the cost of living crisis.

“This is community solidarity,” Foodstock founder Paul Doherty said. “We are opened all summer and have all type of school uniform items. Every uniform on our rails is free for parents to take and you can also leave and share pre-loved uniform items with others too.

“We have now seen many parents feel less pressure as a result of this initiative. Parents were coming into us who were having sleepless nights worrying. There are working families who are struggling that are going under the radar.

“We want to help alleviate the pressure on families. Monday was our busiest day yet, with more than 50 children helped with uniforms.”

The Pre-Loved School Uniform Hub have a range of schools available

The Foodstock Solidarity Hub offers a wide range of services including a foodbank, school uniform hub, a café, cooking demonstrations, employment support, benefits advice and language classes.

The Pre-Loved Uniform Hub provide school uniform items for nursery, primary school and secondary school.

“There is great community spirit here with our volunteers and the community who have donated hundreds of uniforms for the hub. This is also an environmental benefit as the initiative is preventing the clothes from going to landfill.

“We have seen incredible generosity. Annmarie, who is a Community Champion at Asda, spoke to her management and had £1,000 worth of uniform items donated."

The school uniform hub is opened from Monday to Saturday between 9:30am to 1:00pm at Foodstock on the Andersonstown Road.