Anna makes emotional return to see friends at school

A SEVERELY-ILL local girl has made an emotional visit to see staff and friends at her primary school.

Anna McQuade (9) from the New Lodge suffered a rare brain aneurysm in August last year and has been in and out of intensive care in hospital ever since but is making "steady progress".

This week, the P6 pupil visited St Patrick’s Primary School in Pim Street, much to the delight of staff and pupils alike.

The school have also organised a number of fundraising events to raise money for Anna's family including Non-Uniform School Day on Friday (June 24), Munchy Monday (June 27) and School Disco on Tuesday (June 28).

"Despite making positive progress, her journey has been a rollercoaster full of ups and downs for both Anna and her family," the school said.

"We are so proud of the strength and courage that Anna has shown throughout and are inspired by her positive attitude.

"We are also incredibly in awe of Anna’s family, who have sacrificed so much in their relentless support of this wonderful girl.

"Following Anna’s recent visit, you will be glad to know Anna is making steady progress but the family are struggling financially and need all the help they can get.

"We are hoping as a school/school community to raise some funds to support Anna and her family by running three fun events before the end of the school year.

"We would ask each family to make a donation of their choice to cover all three events.

"All funds raised will go towards supporting Anna and her family at this difficult time. All donations can be given to school reception or class teacher. We would be so grateful if all donations could be collected by Friday.

"As always, we appreciate your generosity, as without this we would not be able to support such a meaningful cause."