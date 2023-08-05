FÉILE 23: Annual '80s and '90s night the highlight of a busy Saturday

SUMMER FUN: Last year's sold-out '80s night was one of the highlights of the festival

THE annual 80s and 90s Night is the highlight of a busy day of events on the first Saturday of Féile an Phobail '23.

The much-anticipated night at the Falls Park will feature international superstars including Soft Cell’s Marc Almond, Boyzlife featuring Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden, FiveStar, Abba Arrival from Sweden, all under the stewardship of DJ Johnny Hero. Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

THIS WILL SELL OUT BEFORE SATURDAY!



80s and 90s Night! 🕺💃



📍 Falls Park Belfast



📆 Saturday 5th August



🕓 Doors Open 4pm



Very Limited Tickets Remaining from https://t.co/9LyBEMPLMy pic.twitter.com/DkY0D0mf7a — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 3, 2023

In the afternoon, Féile's flagship Carnival Parade will depart Dunville Park at 1pm with an array of groups, costumes and floats. Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy!

After the parade, a family fun day and live concert will take place at the annual 'Party in the Park'. With an array of family fun and activities from inflatables, climbing tower, archery, sporting events, go-karts, face painting, games, and some of your favourite superhero characters, Saturday is a must for families – don't mind the rain! Belfast indie band The Jet Black Tulips, an up-and-coming young band – who last year performed at Féile Rocks Pride concert to great acclaim – will perform.

Saturday also sees the first 1798 Walking Tour with historians Sean Napier and Colm Dore which will take place on both Saturdays of the Féile, sharing the incredible 1798 journey through Belfast’s hidden and illustrious past. Meeting point is St George's Street in High Street at 11.30am. Tickets are priced at £15 and are still available here.

In North Belfast, a Summer Fun Day and Féile Unplugged music event will take place in the Waterworks from 12-3pm. Bring the family along to enjoy the fun and be entertained by walkabout performers, make your own arts and crafts and end the day searching for clues with our very own treasure hunt. The live music will feature some of the best emerging young talent this city has to offer. You can enjoy this live concert whilst participating in the fun day or rowing activities.

Other events include Mindfulness Yoga at Falls Park gates at 10.45am, UNISON Walk For Palestine on Black Mountain at 11am, Gaelfast, hosting a series of GAA themed events at Sportlann from 12-4pm, the first day of Tom Hartley's Waking Tour of Belfast City Cemetery at 1pm and an afternoon of coffee, canvasses, and craic at Raidió Fáilte at midday.