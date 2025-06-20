Plenty of craic as annual Sailortown Festival returns this weekend

FESTIVAL: There's something for everyone at Sailortown this weekend

THE annual Sailortown Festival is set to return this weekend with a three-day extravaganza of music, markets and maritime mischief.

Kicking things off on Friday night is Sailortown’s first ever Night Market, an open-air evening experience inspired by the world’s great market cities. The Night Market will run from 5pm–10pm, transforming Barrow Square in Clarendon Dock into a buzzing festival of sound, flavour, and street culture.

Visitors can expect an unmissable mix of live DJ sets from Bang Bike, carnival beats from Beat Carnival, street performers, and dockside drinks by local bar Seatons of Sailortown.

It’s full steam ahead on Saturday, with the Sailortown Speciality Market from 11am–4pm. A relaxed daytime event where visitors can meet local makers, discover one-of-a-kind handmade goods, and enjoy live sets from some of Belfast’s most beloved acts, including the genre blending brilliance of Belfast’s The String Ninjas.

Just around the corner, St Joseph’s Church on Princes Dock Street becomes a cultural hub for the day. Hosting a series of musical workshops and the annual Sail Back to Sailortown event, a lively mix of jazz, poetry, and spoken word performances that honour the area's rich heritage and talent.

Sunday brings the festival to a joyful close with the Family Market from 12pm–4pm, a playful afternoon packed with walkabout characters, a pooch parade, inflatables, street theatre, live music, and plenty of nautical fun for kids and families.

Festival organiser Maeve O’Connor, Sailortown Regeneration, said “It’s a real privilege to organise the Sailortown Festival, which has grown over the past four years. It’s wonderful to see the area come to life with culture, creativity, and community spirit.

"We’re very grateful for the ongoing support of Belfast Harbour, Belfast Maritime Trust, and Belfast City Council, their backing has been instrumental in helping the festival evolve and thrive.

"We are especially excited to bring our first ever night market which brings something entirely new to the local scene. From Bangkok to Berlin, night markets are vibrant social spaces where people gather to eat, drink, shop and soak up local culture. Now, Sailortown joins that global map.”