Writing on the wall for drug-dealers in Carrick Hill

ANTI-DRUGS: Local teens from the area who helped complete the mural

A NEW anti-drugs superheroes mural has been unveiled in the Carrick Hill area of North Belfast.

The mural, which is located at the corner of Trinity Street and Lower Regent Street is the work of Carrick Hill Residents Association, Ulster University, street artist Carla Hodgson and local teens.

It depicts superheroes with the words 'Say no to drugs!' and 'You have the power to say no!'

"Sadly, for years, this little area has been a hotspot for drugs, for both dealers and users," said veteran community activist Frank Dempsey of the Carrick Hill Residents Association.

"We have been trying to get street lighting there because it is a dark and derelict part of the area. We decided on an anti-drugs message and worked with Ulster University and street artists Carla Hodgson as well as young women from the area to complete the mural."

Added Frank: "We hope this mural sends out a clear message regarding this area being used as a gathering point for drug deals and drug users."