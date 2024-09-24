Anti-immigration posters branded 'sickening' and 'despicable'

SINISTER: One of the posters that was recently erected

ANTI-IMMIGRATION posters erected in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey have been branded "sickening" and "despicable".

One poster warns: "Anyone facilitating the settlement of Muslims or illegals in our areas will be held responsible." Other posters appearing on lampposts include statements warning: "Stop the illegal immigrants" and "We need to protect our children".

In August, Belfast was the scene of racially fuelled disorder with a number of Muslim-owned businesses and homes targeted in arson attacks.

North Belfast Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly condemned those behind the posters.

“These racist posters placed at Rathcoole, or anywhere else, are a sickening and despicable attempt at intimidation," he said. “I would urge all political representatives to come together with local communities and stand up against those spreading hate.

“There should be absolutely no place for racism in society and we must support our neighbours that are being targeted.”

North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett said a number of posters had been removed on Tuesday, thanks to work between the PSNI and local political representatives.

“The Muslim community makes a positive contribution to our local community, nursing our sick, educating our young people and growing the local economy," he added.

“The DUP have long advocated for a UK-wide immigration policy which properly deals with the issue of illegal immigration. We will continue to challenge the government on their failure to get to grips with this important issue.”

Most of the posters have now been removed.

PSNI Inspector Patton said: “Where posters or other material such as this is discovered, they will be reviewed and an investigation will commence where there are offences made.

“At this time our officers are continuing to engage with the local community and representatives in the area, alongside our partner agencies in relation to the matter, to find a joint solution.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have any information which could assist with our enquiries to get in touch.”