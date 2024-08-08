Anti-racism demo set for city centre this Saturday

AN anti-racism rally will take place in Belfast city centre this weekend in response to recent anti-migrant attacks across the North.

The ‘Belfast Welcomes Diversity Demo’ will welcome people of all backgrounds for a vibrant and peaceful gathering, assembling at Writers' Square on Saturday at 12pm, before marching to City Hall.

It has been organised by 'United Against Racism Belfast' (UAR) after businesses, including a Syrian supermarket and cafe, were burnt out by racists last weekend.

“Belfast is an inclusive and diverse city that will not be bowed by racist hate,” a United Against Racism spokesperson said.

“On Saturday, we are urging all who oppose division to join the march and show that those who peddle racism do not speak for the majority. We want all trade unions, community groups, and all progressive political parties and activist groups to be there.

“Violent racists must not be allowed to control our streets or control the narrative around the problems facing our communities. When progressives campaign for social change, for investment in public services, or for the rights we all deserve, the far-right are never to be seen.

“In every corner of this island we need to build an anti-racism movement that challenges hate, but also provides solutions to the issues we must overcome together. Unity is the key to overcoming hate, and unity is the key to uplifting all who have been let down by those in power.

“We must inspire confidence in all who have been intimidated and are fearful in their own homes. Belfast welcomes diversity and we are calling everyone out to showcase it.”

People Before Profit Councillor Michael Collins added: "It’s crucial we send a message of solidarity to those facing racist discrimination. The people who carried these attacks are a minority whose actions do not reflect the vast majority of people here."