Pub kits to deter drink-spiking may be on the way

STAYING SAFE: Belfast City Council are a step closer to providing clubs and bars in the city with anti-spiking kits

LICENSED premises across Belfast could soon be supplying drink spike testing kits to customers, if an idea of South Belfast Alliance Councillor Micky Murray gets the green light.

Councillor Murray said his plan to make Belfast’s night-time economy a safer place will go before the licensing committee next month, when he hopes to secure cross-party support for the scheme which will include training for staff on how to use the kits to counter the growing scourge of drink-spiking

“Our night-time economy is growing and Belfast City Council have a responsibility to ensure that our city is a safe place to come and spend time," he said.

“By providing drink spiking testing kits in premises which are licensed by Belfast City Council to sell alcohol we can help to reduce spiking incidents, as well as getting early medical interventions to victims of spiking related incidents and could help reduce incidents of ASB and sexual assaults in our city.

“This scheme will not only deter those who are planning on spiking someone, but will also provide awareness to potential victims, and others, on how to access the testing kits and where to go to for support should they think that they or their friends have been spiked.

“This is an initiative that’s been led by Queen’s Students Union, who will providing drink testing kits in their Students' Union bars when they open again in September.”