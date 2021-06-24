Antrim Football Leagues: Early goals give Lámh Dhearg a platform to victory

Homefit Antrim Football League, Division One

Lámh Dhearg 3-14 Gort na Móna 0-7

DECLAN Dunne and Terry McCrudden goals within the first quarter of the game set Lámh Dhearg up well for a 3-14 to 0-7 win over Gort na Móna at Hannashtown on Wednesday evening.

Ahead through two early converted frees from McCrudden, he would add another point from play following Eoin Matassa breaking the ball down to Pearse Fitzsimons and the corner forward swung it over the bar.

The opening goal arrived after five minutes when Cormac Hannan reached a kick-out ahead of James Connolly and Terry McCrudden picked up the reins and slipped it into the path of Paddy Mervyn who unselfishly laid it on a plate for Declan Dunne to palm to the net.

Darren Boyd responded with a point for Gort na Móna and the Turf Lodge outfit pulled another score back when Dermot McVeigh claimed an advanced mark and shot between the posts.

The hosts would extend their lead before the first water-break as Pearse Fitzsimons popped the ball to Paddy Mervyn to steer the ball over and after Declan Dunne was felled, Terry McCrudden converted a free to make it 1-5 to 0-2.

Upon the game’s resumption, things got better for Lámh Dhearg as Paddy Mervyn was alert and cut out Niall Mooney’s kick and immediately released Terry McCrudden who swept the ball to the net.

McCrudden added to his tally with an angled point after a patient passing move with Kevin Quinn playing the provider’s role on his return from an injury layoff.

Gort na Móna tried their best to remain in touch with a further score from Sean Campbell before the break and things might have been even better after Dermot McVeigh claimed a through pass and bore down on goal, but the underside of the bar denied McVeigh with Mark McIlvenny beaten.

Another high ball into the square gave McVeigh a chance and this time Mark McIlvenny spread himself and steered away the danger as his side were 2-6 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Lámh Dhearg sprung an immediate attack at the beginning of the second half as Pearse Fitzsimons knocked the break down for Michael Herron whose quick ball released Declan Straney; he found Declan Dunne who slipped the ball to Cormac Hannan for a point.

Hannan would conjure up a quick second point from Michael Herron pass that the Gort defence failed to deal with.

A third score arrived shortly after as Declan Straney fed Terry McCrudden for his third point from play of the evening.

Substitute Francis Dugan got in on the act with a point following Declan Dunne opting to play the ball short from a free and possession being recycled well from the hosts.

Declan Straney and Terry McCrudden would add further scores and McCrudden almost found his second goal of the evening from a delicate dink that Niall Mooney would turn onto the bar and out to safety.

Another goal chance went a begging after forcing a turnover when Daniel Murray slipped the ball to Cormac Hannan who released Terry McCrudden; he found Declan Dunne as the willing runner and Dunne spotted Michael Herron free in the area, but Herron was unable to turn it home.

A mini Gort na Móna revival yielded four scores in succession as Tim Scannell was felled by Eoin Matassa and Dermot McVeigh converted the resulting free.

McVeigh made it back-to-back points after blasting over from a high ball to the square and Aidan McDonagh swung over another shortly after as Niall Ward’s charges were ending the game positively.

Dermot McVeigh should have found the net after Shea McStravick released him with a through pass that Marc McGarry was unable to cut out and John Finucane turned his shot over the bar.

At the other end, Terry McCrudden claimed his second goal of the night when Declan Straney and Pearse Fitzsimons played a one-two and McCrudden was picked out by Straney with his driven shot proving too hard to handle as he put his side 3-12 to 0-7 ahead.

Terry McCrudden converted a free in the closing stages and Daniel Murray would provide the evening’s final score for the Hannahstown side who made it three victories on the bounce.

LÁMH DHEARG: M McIlvenny; M McGarry, C McVarnock, D Smith; E Matassa, P Mervyn (0-1), R Diamond; M Herron, P Fitzsimons; K Quinn, D Straney (0-1), D Larkin; T McCrudden (2-8, 0-4f), D Dunne (1-0), C Hannan (0-2). Subs: F Dugan (0-1) for D Larkin (HT), D Murray (0-1) for K Quinn (33), C Nolan for C McVarnock (33), J Finucane for M McIlvenny (42), C McIlvenny for P Mervyn (49).

GORT NA MÓNA: N Mooney; B Burns, T Keenan, C Healy; J Connolly, N Henry, P Gournane; M Savage, T Morton; C Donnelly, D Boyd (0-1), S Campbell (0-1); A McDonagh (0-1), D McVeigh (0-4, 0-2 advanced marks), N Melaney. Subs: S McStravick for P Gournane (39), M Rea for C Healy (39), T Scannell for N Melaney (47), A Dempster for N Henry (52), P Mulvenna for D Boyd (53).

REFEREE: Paul Burns (St Comgall’s)