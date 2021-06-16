Antrim Football Leagues : St Brigid's host Creggan in race for the top of Division One

IT is an extremely tight race at the top of Antrim football's Division One and two of the teams bidding to lead the way clash at Musgrave Park this evening as St Brigid's host Creggan.

The South Belfast men are joint-top with Cargin on 10 points, with tonight's visitors the last remaining unbeaten team, but three draws leaves them one point adrift ahead of tonight's round seven fixtures.

The Biddies sit in second as Cargin hold the superior scoring difference and the county champion are in Turf Lodge tonight to face Gort na Móna who lost out in Creggan at the weekend.

Rossa had topped the division prior to the weekend, but an understrength team fell to defeat at Naomh Éanna meaning they drop to fourth despite just being one point adrift of the leaders and they face another difficult away game when they travel to Portglenone this evening.

There is a cross-city clash at Corrigan Park when St John's host Naomh Éanna with both teams hovering at mid-table, while St Gall's are also at home as they get set to welcome an Ahoghill side that is yet to pick up a point this term.

In Division Two, Tír na nÓg have a 100 per cent record, but they will be tested when they make the short journey to Moneyglass with the St Ergnat's team undefeated, but two draws leaves them as many points adrift at the top.

Ballymena and Glanravel are also in the mix at the top and both are away this evening with All Saints at Dunloy who are ye to pick up a point and Con Magee's set for a tougher game on paper as they are in Crumlin to face Aldergrove.

Sarsfield's are also yet to bank a point in what has been a difficult campaign to date, but they will enjoy home advantage as their neighbours, St Paul's make the shortest of trips to the Bear Pit.

Another of the evening's cross-city clashes takes place at St Teresa's as Ardoyne arrive in West Belfast hoping to build on their weekend win, while Davitt's are on the road as they head to Glenavy in the remaining Division Two game.

Ardoyne are at St Teresa's in one of this evening's cross-city fixtures

St Comgall's are the last remaining team with a 100 per cent record in Division Three and they put that on the line when they head to Cherryvale to play a St Malachy's team who sit joint-bottom having picked up their first point of the season at the weekend in a draw against Éire Óg who face the long trip north to Ballycastle.

St Patrick's, Lisburn host St Agnes' in a clash of second versus third, while Colaiste Feirste is the venue for Laochra Loch Lao's bid to pick up a second win of the season as Pearse's head into the west of the city.

In the remaining game, fourth plays fifth as Rasharkin host O'Donnell's with both vying to claim a vital two points in the race for the division playoffs.

Wednesday's fixtures (all 7.30pm)

Homefit Antrim Football League Division One

Aghagallon v Lámh Dhearg

St Brigid's v Kickham's, Creggan

Gort na Móna v Cargin

St John's v Naomh Éanna

St Gall's v Ahoghill

Portglenone v O'Donovan Rossa

Antrim Football League Division Two

Glenavy v Davitt's

Moneyglass v Tír na nÓg

Aldergrove v Glenravel

St Teresa's v Ardoyne

Dunloy v Ballymena

Sarsfield's v St Paul's

Antrim Football League Division Three

Laochra Loch Lao v Pearse's

Ballycastle v Éire Óg

Rasharkin v O'Donnell's

St Patrick's, Lisburn v St Agnes'

St Malachy's v St Comgall's