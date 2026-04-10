A BRAND new Antrim GAA-themed podcast will begin with its first episode next week, bringing a weekly schedule filled with the best conversation, debate and interviews from players and management, and brought to you by three respected journalists on the Antrim GAA scene.

Hosted by former Irish News journalist and recipient of the Best National Media award, Brendan Crossan, alongside two brilliant co-hosts – Saffron Gael's Brendan McTaggart and our very own Maghnus Dunne – every week the trio will delve into all that is happening within the GAA scene in the Saffron County.

The 'We are Antrim' podcast will commence with a free weekly episode covering all the drama, news, match previews and post match analysis, alongside some indepth chat and discussion about all the big topics from the three journalists whose fingers are firmly on the pulse of Antrim GAA.

Maghnus explained the inspiration behind the podcast.

"It's something that has always been on the cards for me," he said. "You look in every county in Ulster and not only do they have their own radio platforms dedicated to covering their county games, but podcasts which have become the normality in every day life.

"I've known both Brendans quite a while now and after some serious discussion we believe we are the right men to take a chance on this and get it right.

"We met with a podcast host and producer of We Are Cavan, Damien Donohoe, and he has helped fellow Ulster counties like Derry and Monaghan take off and become a massive success in their county and we feel it's long overdue that we try our own thing in Antrim.

"Unfortunately, whether it be one thing or another, our county has been left on the back burner and the coverage is very limited – even when we have an away game in Leitrim, you are relying on Twitter updates or match commentary from a Leitrim-based radio station in hopes of cheering on the team, but we feel we can definitely add to it and do so in a professional manner."

The Belfast Media Group sports reporter also believes that Antrim GAA is a sleeping giant and can already feel a buzz building surrounding the new podcast.

"Of course in Antrim, we are one of the biggest counties on the island and despite some of our performances on the pitch in recent years we have so much untapped potential and it's not just about the county game either," he added.

"If you look just last season alone, two historic events in both football and hurling took place on our doorstep as long droughts were ended by Dunloy and St John's and even though we all have a hand in covering the games extensively with match reports and live blogs it would be great to tie it in with a podcast.

"We know our game inside and out," he added. "Both Brendans have encyclopedic levels of knowledge and experience, meanwhile I probably bring a younger take but I am far from wet behind the ears.

"I have been writing at the Andytown News since I was 18 and now I'm in my sixth year of that and just want to keep adding strings to my bow. It would also hopefully give more exposure to the already great stuff we and the Saffron Gael do in keeping the Antrim GAA scene alive."

The podcast will run weekly and for free on several podcast platforms, with the plan being that the three hosts combine their knowledge and opinions with some expert breakdown of the county and club game.

"We all have been writing about the game for years now, and we try our best through our own means to help one another and promote the game the best we can, a podcast is another step into that," continued Maghnus.

"When it comes to our own county, you're rarely getting much coverage outside of going to the actual game.

"It's rare to see Antrim on the Sunday Game for instance, and the County Board are all in league with us and have been brilliant so far in giving us access to management and players for the first podcast. We want to pull in the right direction and generate positive interest with some honest opinions on our game. We won't be a mouthpiece but we certainly like to run our mouths, so to speak."

The first episode of the 'We Are Antrim' podcast will be released next week across all major platforms, with social media channels set to be launched across Facebook, Instagram and X.