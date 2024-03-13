Antrim hurlers launch their annual golf classic

Antrim manager Darren Gleeson; players Eoin McFerran, Conor McCann and Niall O’Connor stand alongside the Kingfisher Country Estate Director of Golf, Eamonn Logue at the launch of the Antrim hurlers’ golf classic

The Antrim senior hurling team is proud to present the upcoming Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic on Friday, April 5 at the DoubleTree Belfast Templepatrick at the Kingfisher Country Estate.

Over the last 10 years, this event has enjoyed great success, and we eagerly anticipate another exciting tournament this year. We extend our thanks to the main event sponsors: Bourke Sports, Casement Social Club and Philip Christie.

A team of four players (four ball) can enter the Antrim Senior Hurling Golf Classic for £250, which will cover food on arrival, the round of golf, entry to win great team and individual prizes, and a fork buffet afterwards in the clubhouse restaurant.

Antrim senior hurlers would be delighted to have you or your business on board as a sponsor of the event. For a cost of £100, your name or business logo will be showcased on the first hole as players begin to play and get photos throughout the entire day.

Cash donations are acceptable, and please make any cheques payable to Antrim GAA.

Space to play and sponsor is limited, call Stephen on 077 1045 9829 or email antrimseniorhurlers@gmail.com now to book your spot.