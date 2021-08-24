Antrim Hurling Championships: Race for the Volunteer Cup opens with some intriguing ties

Rossa overcame Ballycastle in last year's competition and they rematch at Rossa Park this evening John McIlwaine

THE 2020 Antrim Senior Hurling Championship will live long in the memory and tonight heralds the start of the 2021 renewals with eight teams bidding to win the Volunteer Cup.

Defending champions Dunloy begin their campaign with a North Antrim derby clash against Cushendall in Group Two.

The Ruairi Ógs won the Division One title last month, defeating Rossa in the final, and they’ll be keen to make their mark in the Championship this season after failing to reach the semi-finals last term following their defeat to Colly Murphy’s men in the quarter-final.

The format of last year’s Championship has been retained with four teams in two groups with the top team in each group progressing straight to the semi-finals while the second and third each group go through to the quarter-finals.

Last year’s Intermediate winners Tír na nÓg look to have their work cut out to qualify for the knock-out stages and they begin their Group Two campaign at home to St John’s.

The West Belfast side were beaten in an epic semi-final last year when Loughgiel claimed a 2-31 to 5-18 win after extra-time in Dunsilly.

Domhnall Nugent’s heroics and a personal tally of 3-3 from the Antrim ace wasn’t enough to see the Johnnies over the line, but they ought to have enough to make a winning start to their 2021 Championship journey this evening.

Rossa were also pipped at the post, quite literally, in the last four in 2020 with Dunloy’s Chrissy McMahon giving his side a dramatic 1-22 to 2-18 win at Dunsilly.

They start their Group One campaign with a home clash against Ballycastle tonight and they’ll be confident of securing both points as they look to return to something near full strength with the return to fitness of both Stephen Beatty and Michael Armstrong in recent weeks.

Naomh Éanna will also have home advantage for their first tie in Group One as they welcome last year’s beaten finalists Loughgiel to Hightown.

St John's attacker Domhnall Nugent in action against Loughgiel's Tony McCloskey in last year's Antrim SHC semi-final at Dunsilly

The 2019 Intermediate champions are slowly but surely finding their feet at the senior grade, but they could hardly have asked for a tougher start to the 2021 Championship.

A host of Belfast teams are in action in the Intermediate grade.

St Gall’s have dropped down to the Intermediate grade having won the Antrim and Ulster Intermediate titles in 2018.

The Milltown Row men lost out to St John’s in the quarter-final of the Senior Championship last season and they begin their Intermediate campaign with a home game against Glenariffe.

However, it has just been announced this afternoon that Gort na Móna's game against Carey is now off.

Last season’s Junior champions St Paul’s will also have home advantage for their opener as they take on Cloughmills while Sarsfield’s travel to Creggan.

In the Junior Championship, Davitt’s are away to 2020 finalists Raskarkin, Lámh Dhearg host Junior B winners Ballymena and St Teresa’s travel to Glenarm. All games throw-in at 7pm.

Tuesday’s fixtures (all 7pm)

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group One

O’Donovan Rossa v Ballycastle

Naomh Éanna v Loughgiel



Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group Two

Dunloy v Cushendall (live on Pairc TV)

Tír na nÓg v St John’s



Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group One

Armoy v Clooney Gaels

St Gall’s v Glenariffe



Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group Two

Kickhames, Creggan v Sarsfield’s

St Paul’s v Cloughmills



Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group One

Rasharkin v Davitt’s

Lámh Dhearg v All Saints, Ballymena



Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group Two

Glenravel v St Teresa’s

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Glenarm