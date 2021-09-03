Antrim Hurling Championships: Knockout picture to become clear at Senior and Junior with Intermediate still all to play for

BY close of play on Sunday, we will know the various knockout match-ups in Antrim's Senior and Junior Hurling Championships, while the race for the semi-finals in the Intermediate grade should become a little clearer with a couple of rounds of fixtures left. Buy match tickets here

There are still plenty of questions to be answered with a host of permutations and we will begin with a straight do-or-die clash in Group One of the Senior Hurling Championship that takes place in Ballycastle as the hosts face Naomh Éanna.

Both clubs have lost their opening two fixtures and will play to decide who takes third place and a quarter-final berth against the second place team in the opposite group.

Ballycastle have a much superior scoring difference of -10 to -30, so a draw will be good enough for McQuillans to advance, yet they will be keen to claim a win over the Glengormley side that will travel north in hope of a much better showing that last weekend when soundly defeated by Rossa.

Ballycastle have fared better in their two outings so far but are without a point and after last year when they could have counted themselves a little unfortunate to exit after the group stage despite drawing their opening two games, will be determined not to let history repeat itself.

Naomh Éanna have it all to do, but will feel there is one big performance in them and this make-or-break fixture will define their season.

At the opposite end of the table, Loughgiel host Rossa with top spot and a bye into the semi-finals up for grabs.

Rossa hold the scoring advantage, so a draw would be enough for Colly Murphy's men to finish on top of the pile, but they will face a Loughgiel side who will be aiming to respond from their league defeat at Rossa Park in summer.

Both sides enter the game with good momentum and will be keen to maintain that heading into the knockout stages, so a close contest could be in store.

Rossa defeated Loughgiel in the league, but the Shamrocks will enjoy home advantage on Sunday with the teams playing for top-spot in Group One

In Group Two, Tír na nÓg have already been eliminated, so it's just a question of where the three remaining teams finish.

Dunloy lead they way and will hope to cement that status when they head to Corrigan Park to face a St John's side that still has an outside chance of topping the pile should they get the better of the county champions and hope for a shock in the other game between Cushendall and Tír na nÓg.

That scenario seems unlikely, but a win for Brian McFall's men would see them secure at least second and a huge morale-boost for the rest of the campaign.

The Johnnies will look at last weekend's defeat in Cushendall as a game in which they passed up some opportunities and will be aiming to be a little more clinical against a Dunloy side that completely blew Tír na nÓg away in Randalstown.

The Cuchullians hold a huge scoring difference over Cushendall of +33 due to that win after the pair drew in the opening round, so a victory in Belfast will leave Ruairi Og requiring a massive performance against Tír na nÓg to catch them.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

The Intermediate Championship still has a way to go before we are sure of the top two in each group who will contest the semi-finals, but the picture may become a little clearer after Sunday's fixtures.

In Group One, there is a local derby as St Gall's host Gort na Móna with both entering the game knowing defeat could be fatal to their hopes of advancing.

This looks a hugely competitive section and with St Gall's losing out at Carey on Saturday, they know they will require a victory overt the Gorts if they are to keep face with the front runners having banked one point from a possible four so far.

The Turf Lodge club have played just once with their opening fixture against Carey postponed, but suffered a heavy loss at Clooney Gaels at the weekend and will head along Milltown Row aiming to improve and give themselves a fighting chance of climbing the standings.

Armoy are also without a point and they host Carey, while the top-two square off in Ahoghill as Clooney - with two wins from two - host Glenariffe who are a point behind, having drawn they opener at St Gall's.

Group Two contains five teams with Sarsfield's sitting this weekend out, so this affords St Paul's the chance to overtake them following defeat to the Paddies last weekend as they head to Cushendun who lead the way on scoring difference in a group that has four teams locked on two points.

Much of that is due to teams receiving byes, another of which is Creggan who will be expected to bank the points against bottom-placed Cloughmills.

St Paul's will hoe to bounce back from last weekend's defeat at Sarsfield's - who have a bye on Sunday - when they travel to Cushendun

Junior Hurling Championship

In the Junior Hurling Championship, we know that one West Belfast team will reach the semi-final from Group One, but will it be Lámh Dhearg or Davitt's?

The teams produced a draw on Saturday that keeps Davitt's in the hunt should they get the better of the already eliminated Ballymena and the Red Hands lose to Rasharkin, with a 15-point scoring swing also required to see Davitt's move into second place, so those affiliated with the clubs may be keeping one eye on updates from the other game.

Rasharkin are guaranteed a top-two finish, but will travel to Hannahstown with the intention of victory to ensure the host club don't leapfrog them into top spot and leave them with a potentially trickier semi-final.

In Group Two, St Teresa's know they must produce a huge performance in Glenarm to keep themselves in contention as anything less will likely see them out, barring a big win for Loch Mór Dál gCais against Glenravel that would be a major surprise.

Likewise, wins for Glenravel and the Glen Road men will leave a three-way tie at the top and scoring difference then comes into play with St Teresa's at the disadvantage by six from Con Magee's and 43 from Saturday's opposition.

St Teresa's appear to have it all to do against Shane O'Neill's who have impressed in their opening wins, so it will require the best performance of the season to get the job done and then hope for the other result to go their way.

Also on Sunday, those sides from the Junior B Championship who didn't qualify for the Junior A will be in semi-final action in the Junior Plate, with St Agnes' hosting Ardoyne and St Brigid's welcoming Latharna Óg to Musgrave Park.

Sunday's fixtures (all 2pm)

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group One

Loughgiel v O'Donovan Rossa

Ballycastle v Naomh Éanna

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, Group Two

St John's v Dunloy

Cushendall v Tír na nÓg

Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group One

St Gall's v Gort na Móna

Armoy v Carey

Clooney Gaels v Glenariffe

Andersonstown Social Club Antrim Intermediate Hurling Championship, Group Two

Cushendun v St Paul's

Kickhams, Creggan v Cloughmills

Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group One

Lámh Dhearg v Rasharkin

All Saints, Ballymena v Davitt's

Casement Social Club Antrim Junior Hurling Championship, Group Two

Loch Mór Dál gCais v Glenravel

Glenarm v St Teresa's

Junior Hurling Plate

St Agnes' v Ardoyne

St Brigid's v Latharna Óg