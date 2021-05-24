Antrim Hurling League: Rossa power to victory over Ballycran

Eoin Trainor gets to the ball first at Rossa Park on Sunday Jim Corr

Doherty Woodshavings Antrim Hurling League Division One

O'Donovan Rossa 3-21 Ballycran 1-13

O'DONOVAN Rossa maintained their good start to the new campaign as a youthful side romped to a 14-point win over Ballycran on home soil yesterday.

The hosts were full value for their win and pulled away in the second half with Daire Murphy finding the net twice after older brother Deaglan had hit Rossa's first major just after the break.

The win leaves Rossa on top of the table after three rounds of games and they will be very happy with that start as many younger faces have got game-time and performed well when given the chance.

Deaglan Murphy top-scored and he was first to register from a free before Seaghan Shannon clipped over a good score from play.

Cormac McGettigan prepares to strike

Ballycran drew level as Aaron Dorrian landed a long free Niall Breen pointed on the turn, but the Ardsmen were never in front in this game as Rossa began to dominate throughout the field with Murphy picking out Dominnic McEnhill for a point followed by Daire Murphy opening his account.

A Dorrian free kept Ballycran in touch, but two from Murphy extended the Rossa lead before an exchange of points left the hosts 0-7 to 0-4 ahead at the water break.

Another couple of pointed Murphy frees either side of a great score when McEnhill made a good run, swapped passed with Eoin Trainor and forced over from the right.

Ballycran had to rely on a couple of Dorrian frees for their final scores of the half, while Seaghan Shannon hit two excellent points from play to leave Rossa 0-12 to 0-6 up at the half.

They surged further clear just seconds after the restart as from the first attack, Cormac McGettigan burst through and got a shot on goal that was blocked with the ball spinning up in the air and Deaglan Murphy was there to volley home.

The visitors did have a decent spell with three points in-a-row with Dorrian landing a pair of frees and Stuart Martin adding another from play, but Rossa pushed on and had three of the next four points through Murphy (two) frees and one of the fresh faces, Ruirc Murray.

Seaghan Shannon bursts forward

The second goal arrived on 42 minutes as a long ball broke to Daire Murphy who gathered and fired low to the net and three minutes later he was at it again as he finished when Seaghan Shannon's initial effort had been saved.

This was game over but credit to Ballycran who kept battling with their efforts rewarded as Stuart Martin sent a rocket of a shot high to the net, but only added two further points from Scott Nicholson placed balls.

Rossa were well clear and could pour on in the final quarter as Eoin Trainor, substitute Conor Rocks, Deaglan Murphy, Daire Murphy and Shannon all found their range two wrap up an impressive victory that maintains their unbeaten start to the season.

ROSSA: D Armstrong; D Murray, E O'Neill, G McGrath; C Shannon, Stephen Shannon, O May; E Trainor (0-1), C McGettigan; Daire Murphy (2-2), Seaghan Shannon (0-4), D McEnhill (0-2); D Rocks, Deaglan Murphy (1-10, 0-10 frees), R Murray (0-1). Subs: C Walsh for D Armstrong (45), P Shortt for D Rocks (49), C Rocks (0-1) for D McEnhill (50), C McParland for C McGettigan (53), D Magee for E O'Neill (53).

BALLYCRAN: D Ennis; B Watson, C McAllister, S Ennis; J Clarke, A Dorrian (0-1 free), B Nicholson; S Nicholson (0-4, 2 frees, 1 65), C Dorrian (0-5, all frees); J Clarke, M Ennis, H Flynn; B Arthurs, N Breen (0-2), S Martin (1-2). Subs: E Bell for C Dorrian (40), L McCarthy for B Arthurs (50).

REFEREE: Barry Winters (Dungannon)