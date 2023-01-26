Police unsure how long pipe bomb had been on Antrim Road

ALERT: ATO at the scene of the security alert on the Antrim Road on Wednesday

AN SDLP has condemned those behind a pipe bomb in Newtownabbey. The device was discovered in the Antrim Road area shortly after midday on Wednesday and was later declared viable.

Cordons remained in place at Sandyknowes Roundabout to the Antrim Road for several hours and people were being advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Councillor Noreen McClelland said the security alert had caused disruption for those in the area.

“The discovery of a viable pipe bomb device in the middle of Newtownabbey is deeply concerning and I am grateful that nobody was harmed as a result of this incident," she said.

"The resulting security alert caused significant disruption on a busy weekday as local people attempted to go about their lives.

“The planting of this pipe bomb is an attack on our community and I am grateful that nobody was seriously injured or worse as a result of this incident. I would urge those behind this to cease their activities and let people in this area live in peace.

“I’d like to thank police for their response and for safely removing this potentially harmful device. I’d ask anyone with any information in connection with this incident to come forward to police as soon as possible and help them with their investigation.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Lenaghan said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.

“Detectives from Antrim CID are following several lines of enquiry and the device will be removed for further examination.

“At this stage we are uncertain as to how long this device has been in situ and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident that may assist in our investigation to contact detectives at Antrim CID quoting reference number 562 of 25/1/23.



