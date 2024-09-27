Two novels written and now Margaret opens her first art exhibition

A NORTH Belfast woman is preparing to host her first art exhibition with a spooktacular theme throughout the month of October.

The exhibition by Margaret McMahon from the Antrim Road is based on themes from her two published book. Her first novel 'Crescent Witches: A Haunting Belfast Tale' tells the tale of two witches who lived in Belfast's Albert Clock 150 years ago. It was followed by her second novel, 'Beyond The Veil'.

"I am currently waiting on an operation and took up writing as a hobby," she explained. "I wrote two books which were published and they both did really well. I am also working on a third book. I then started doing art because I enjoyed it.

"I came to see the team at Arts for All in Cityside Retail Park and enquired about hosting an art exhibition.

Kasia Kochanska (Arts For All) with Margaret McMahon

"My paintings are all linked to the books – magical and fantasy based.

"I thought October would be be the best time to host it being the month of Halloween so I am delighted it is happening.

"I found out in my early 40s that I was dyslexic. I am 56-years-old now. I knew I always had a talent for art.

"I want people to know that anything is possible, if you put your mind to it. Having a learning disability should not hold you back. I still lack a bit of confidence at times but I have nothing but positive feedback from the books which is amazing.

"I hope the art exhibition goes just as well."

Margaret McMahon's art exhibition will be launched in Arts For All in Cityside Retail Park on Thursday, October 3 at 6pm and will run until the end of October.