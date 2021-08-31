Antrim Senior Football Championship: Groups delicately balanced ahead of round four games

Rossa and St John's meet again after the Johnnies won the opening fixture between the sides at Corrigan Park three weeks ago John McIlwaine

The Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship group stage enters the second half on Wednesday evening (all 6.45pm) with the groups delicately balanced.

Group One throws up a meeting of old rivals Rossa and St John's with the hosts knowing they simply must win and possibly eclipse the three-point winning margin St John's enjoyed when they met at Corrigan Park three weeks ago.

Both teams have beaten Moneyglass and lost to Cargin, so if that trend were to continue for the rest of the campaign, then head-to-head could come into play and therefore leave the outcome of this game potentially definitive.

Moneyglass failed to score against Cargin when they met in Toome, so will be going to give a much better account of themselves against the reigning champions on home turf, but already have a mountain to climb if they still have hopes of finishing in the top two.

Group Two looks like it could go to the wire with the three tams all on two points at the midway point and St Brigid's will be aiming to take a huge step forward and make up for their opening defeat when they host Portglenone at Musgrave Park.

The Biddies bounced back with victory over Ahoghill with the returning James Loughrey hammering home a goal, but the St Mary's outfit then caused a stir with their win against Portglenone that leaves this group finely balanced.

Group Three is the other section with four teams and it finally make not to the half-way stage on Wednesday with Naomh Éanna edging home by a goal at Aldergrove and they will host the St James' outfit in the return fixture.

However, their three-point win was less than both Aghagallon and Lámh Dhearg who they are in a three-way tie with on four points and scoring difference could be crucial by the end of the round robin series.

The Red Hands are on the road in Aghagallon and will have hoes they can repeat their opening win against the St Mary's club that would put them in a strong position heading into the final couple of games.

Creggan can secure top spot in Group Four should they claim the points at St Gall's having defeated the city side by seven points at home on opening night.

Last year's runners-up were forced to work for their win over Gort na Móna last Friday, but they prevailed and know a win will see them reach the knockout stage, while St Gall's will be ken to build on their impressive victory over the Gorts and leave themselves in a very advantageous position ahead of their final game against the Turf Lodge club who enjoy a bye this week.

Wednesday's fixtures (all 6.45pm)

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group One

Moneyglass v Cargin

O'Donovan Rossa v St John's

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Two

St Brigid's v Portglenone

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Three

Aghagallon v Lámh Dhearg

Naomh Éanna v Aldergrove

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship, Group Four

St Gall's v Kickhams, Creggan