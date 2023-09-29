Antrim SHC: Final four battle for place in decider

Dunloy and Cushendall are favoured to set up a repeat of the 2022 final

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship semi-finals

Cushendall v Ballycastle (Loughgiel, Saturday, 3.30pm)

The first of the Antrim Senior Hurling Championship finals takes place at Loughgiel on Saturday and it's a rematch from round one in the group phase as Cushendall face Ballycastle.

That initial game turned into an emphatic win for Ruairi Og as Joe McLaughlin had the ball in he net just seconds in, setting the tone for the day.

Therefore, it is imperative that Ballycastle don't allow the same to happen although they did recover from a slow start against Rossa in the quarter-final to squeeze through as Eoin McAlonan thumped over a last-gasp winner.

That was their second win on the bounce, having defeated Naomh Éanna in their final group game to advance into the quarters and that followed a one-point loss to Loughgiel, suggesting the McQuillan's and getting better with each game.

They will need to get better again this weekend as they face a Cushendall side that has been extremely impressive, winning all three games by wide margins and look good for a return to the final.

Semi-Final Live Streams this weekend!



This weekend sees the @Bathshack Antrim SHC semi-finals with @RuairiOgCLG v @McQuillanGAC on Saturday and defending champions @DunloyGAC v @loughgielgac on Sunday 👑🏆🥎



Sign up here to watch the two games: https://t.co/lcxHrSixh6 pic.twitter.com/0ZDxOaayEm — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) September 26, 2023

Dunloy v Loughgiel (Ballycastle, Sunday, 2pm)

To suggest morale is high around Dunloy would be putting it mildly as the Cuchullain club finds itself now with a real chance of completing the double after the footballers won through to the senior final.

The hurlers' path to the latter stages is not quite as eye-catching as this is exactly where everyone expects them to be and then some as with five-in-a-row in mind, they are most people's favourites to advance on Sunday.

Keelan Molloy remains an injury doubt and his loss will be felt should he fail to return to fitness, but there are weapons all over the field for Dunloy.

It's something of a derby against their old friends from Loughgiel and the Shamrocks will head into this game with renewed confidence following their big win over St John's in the quarter-final.

There are some overtones from last year when they thumped Rossa in the quarters after an unspectacular group campaign, suggesting the Shamrocks are content to time their run.

There is plenty of quality in their ranks, but Dunloy are certainly not lacking in that regard either and a although this may be well contested for a while, the Cuchullains are taken to advance.