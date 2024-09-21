Antrim SHC: Johnnies account for Naomh Éanna to reach last four

Bathshack Antrim Senior Hurling Championship, quarter-final

St John's 0-30 Naomh Éanna 2-15

ST JOHN'S set up an Antrim Senior Hurling Championship semi-final meeting with Cushendall as they had the measure of Naomh Éanna at Rossa Park on Saturday.

The talks of 30 points was indeed healthy, but could have been greater but for some sundered opportunities and although the Glengormley side made a game of it in the second period after finding themselves 12 down at one stage, they were always chasing it and had given themselves too much to do.

Moving Niall O'Connor into a deep role helped them get into it, but the Johnnies had stars all over the field with Conor Johnston landing eight from play to in a superb individual display.

The Johnnies flew out of the traps as they set to use the wind advantage and did so early as Oisin Donnelly opened their account within 15 seconds.

Points began to flow with Conall Bohill landing a pair of scores either side of Shea Shannon and Conor Johnston opening their accounts.

Conall Bohill keeps his eye on the ball with Eoin Conlon closing in

It took six minutes for an out of sorts Naomh Éanna to get into the game with Cormac Jennings converting a free and they had their first from play through Ciaran McAllister after Johnston added his second, while the Johhnies also had a sight of goal but Bohill flashed wide.

The Glengormley side just couldn't figure out how to get on the ball with the West Belfast side all over their poc-out and were punished accordingly as St John's rattled off the next eight scores without reply as Oisin MacManus contributed four - one from a free - while Bohill, Michial Dudley and two Shannon frees pushed the gap out to 12.

Ruairi Donaghy would halt the run and after MacManus hit his fifth of the half, the Glengormley side grabbed a lifeline three minutes fro the break as McAllister headed for goal and although he was held up, managed to pop out to Conor Bradley to crack to the net.

Dudley and Conor Johnston hit back and although Naomh Éanna's best of the day, Niall O'Connor, plus Cormac Jennings pointed either side of another for Johnston, it was the Johnnies leading 0-18 to 1-5 at the half.

Naomh Éanna had a mountain to climb in the second half but they set about it in fire style with four quick fire scores to begin the second period - three from O'Connor and one from Ruairi Donaghy - as the Johnnies began to put sone shots past the post and were perhaps guilty of overplaying in attack as they chased a goal.

Shea Shannon did steady them again from a 65 and then Conor Johnston added from play which was reward for hard graft as he blocked a clearance to himself.

Naomh Éanna were still in touch and within six after Eoin Conlon and substitute John McGoldrick landed either side of a Johnston score.

St John's substitute Michael Bradley then had a chance of goal but was crowed put when pulling the trigger but scores from MacManus and Dudley put eight between them.

The Glengormley men needed another big spark and it came with 49 played as a Malachi McGibbon delivery broke to McGoldrick to turn home and a Joe Maskey point straight after left just four in it heading down the stretch.

John McGoldrick rises to catch

But St John's always had a response and would again take control as Johnston and Dudley landed to give them a cushion once more.

Naomh Éanna could only land the odd sporadic point as they were perhaps minded it was goals they needed with O'Connor landing a free and Conlon from deep, while Bradley got on the scoresheet and three placed balls from MacManus closed out victory to see them into the last four.

ST JOHN'S: S Doherty; S Wilson, Ciaran Johnston, J Bohill; R McNulty, P McCallin, C Morgan; A Bradley, M Dudley (0-4); O Donnelly (0-1), Conor Johnston (0-8); C Bohill (0-3); D Carson, S Shannon (0-4, 2f, 1 65), O MacManus (0-9, 4f, 1 65).

Subs: M Bradley (0-1) for D Carson (40), R Galbraith for A Bradley (48), D McGuinness for O Donnelly (58), S Tierney for M Dudley (60+2)

NAOMH ÉANNA: M Curran; D Maguire, M McGibbon, R Eager; E Conlon (0-2), R Donaghy (0-2), R Diamond; C O'Connor, C McAllister (0-1); L O'Connor, Cormac Jennings (0-2, 1f), E O'Connor; N O'Connor (0-6, 2f, 1 65), J Maskey (0-1), C Bradley (1-0).

Subs: J McGoldrick (1-1) for C O'Connor (40), P Curran for C Bradley (41), Cillian Jennings for E O'Connor (42)

REFEREE: Barry Winters (Dungannon)