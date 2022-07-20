Apartment block fire treated as 'accidental'

BLAZE: The fire at the apartment block in Brookvale Street in the Cliftonville area on Tuesday

A FIRE at an apartment block in North Belfast on Tuesday morning is being treated as accidental.

Two Fire Appliances from Whita Fire Station and one Fire Appliance each from, Glengormely and Westland as well as an Aerial Appliance from Springfield attended the scene in Brookvale Street in the Cliftonville area at 11.19am.

The NIFRS said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one jet, three hose reels and an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire.

The incident was dealt with by 3.44pm and the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental at this time.