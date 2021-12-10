St Oliver Plunkett kids' football kits are stolen

A DESPERATE appeal for the return of their football kits has been made by a West Belfast soccer club after training shirts belonging to one of their youth teams were stolen.

The St Oliver Plunkett FC training tops were stolen from the car of a coach at the club, which was parked outside his house in the Colinmill area in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They belonged to the club's 2012 team with the kids aged nine-years-old. The young players have a game this Saturday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, the coach said: “I want to give people a heads up that there are people going around at this time of year looking for stuff.

“The kits are no use to anyone apart from the kids. It is very disheartening for them. I suspect the bag has probably been thrown away somewhere. They probably assumed it was some Christmas stuff.

“We have a match on Saturday. I am trying to source a kit from one of our other teams.

“Oliver Plunkett are a massive club in the community and this is an attack on them.

“The response from both sides of the community has been phenomenal with other clubs even offering to cover the costs of the new kits and some fundraising efforts.”

Anyone who comes across the bag of training tops is asked to contact the club.