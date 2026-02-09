POLICE are investigating the report of the attempted theft of an ATM machine from the Royal Victoria Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

At around 3.15am on Saturday morning two men, dressed as workmen, had entered the hospital and loaded the ATM machine onto a trolley and attempted to take it to a vehicle waiting outside.

The men, however, left empty handed leaving the machine intact at the scene.

Detective Sergeant Robson said: “Officers attended and searches were carried out but unfortunately we were unable to locate the suspects.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of the Children's Hospital between 3am & 4.15am and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 211 07/02/26.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity they see immediately to police.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.