Five Alive! Áras marks five years spreading Connolly's gospel

CONNOLLY WAS THERE: Cllr Séanna Walsh, Cllr Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, Conor Murphy MLA, Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy and Eimear Hargey celebrating five years of Áras Uí Chonghaile

GOOD Friday saw Áras Uí Chonghaile, the James Connolly Visitor Centre, celebrate five years since the centre dedicated to the Irish republican socialist icon was officially opened.

To mark the fifth anniversary, the team at Áras Uí Chonghaile launched a report to reflect on their journey since Irish President Micheál D. Higgins opened the facility in 2019.

OPENING: President Michael D Higgins opening Áras Uí Chonghaile in 2019. Credit: Kelvin Boyle

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, keynote speaker at the birthday celebration, paid tribute to the architects of the visitor centre.

"It is wonderful to be here in Áras Uí Chonghaile as the team celebrate five years since the grand opening," he said. "It is crucial that we continue to support organisations like Fáilte Feirste Thiar and the strategic work that they do in supporting communities to tell their own stories and to maximise the benefits of tourism for local people."

James Connolly stood by Pádraig Pearse’s side when he read the Proclamation at the GPO at Easter 1916.



As the tricolour was hoisted above the GPO, Connolly was heard to remark to onlookers:



‘Isn’t it grand?’



Beannachtaí na Cásca oraibh!#ConnollyWasThere pic.twitter.com/yoxKpGQFFI — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) March 31, 2024

The museum is located a very short distance from where Connolly lived during his time in Belfast with the museum hosting an interactive exhibition which explores the life and legacy of the man himself and his role in Irish history.

It welcomes local, national and international visitors to relate the historical to the contemporary through its audio tour, unique library space and lively debates and discussions programme.

Business Development Manager of the centre, Cllr Clíodhna Nic Bhranair, said visitors from around the world had made the journey to the centre.

"We look forward to continuing to build upon our success so far, in the years to come," she added.

Comhghairdeas libh ⁦@JamesConnollyVC⁩ 5 years of tourism excellence in the heart of Belfast Gaeltacht Quarter 👏 pic.twitter.com/Ee8EU7Qgje — Conor Murphy (@conormurphysf) March 29, 2024

As well as hosting a raft of well-known musicians and artists over five years, the centre has been visited by leading figures in politics, the arts and the labour movement. Visitors to the now landmark west Belfast attraction include former President Mary McAleese; First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Jeremy Corbyn MP; actor, Adrian Dunbar; journalist, Michael Portillo; historian, David Olusogai and trade union leader, Mick Lynch.

Anniversary: The team at Áras Uí Chonghaile and Fáilte Feirste Thiar with Conor Murphy MLA, Paul Maskey MP

Director of Fáilte Feirste Thiar, Harry Connolly also stated the centre has been supported strongly by trade unions both home and abroad.

"Without our brothers and sisters in the North American Trade Union movement we simply wouldn’t exist. Our long standing advocates and friends, General President Emeritus of Liuna, Terry O’Sullivan and John Samuelsen, General President of the Transport Workers Union, provided support from the very beginning.

"Connolly’s legacy of internationalism and workers’ solidarity, on both sides of the Atlantic, is still felt today. We are extremely grateful for this support and will continue to preserve Connolly's legacy!

"This September Brent Booker General President LIUNA will lead a delegation made up of US Trade Union leaders to Ireland that will build on existing links and partnerships."

For more information on Áras Uí Chonghaile, you can visit: www.arasuichonghaile.com.