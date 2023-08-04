FÉILE 23: Gerry Adams' book is a tribute to Rita O'Hare

TRIBUTE: Gerry Adam’s with his latest Léargas book, ‘An Bhean Dhearg: A Tribute to Rita O’Hare’, at the book launch on Thursday

ÁRAS Uí Chonghaile was filled to the doors as Gerry Adams launched the latest in his Léargas series with ‘An Bhean Dhearg: A Tribute to Rita O’Hare’.

Rita O’Hare, a prominent republican and civil rights activist, was editor of An Phoblacht and General Secretary of Sinn Féin and later the party’s representative to the United States, before sadly passing away in March of this year.

A special plaque was unveiled in Rita’s honour at Áras Uí Chonghaile with Director of Fáilte Feiste Thiar Harry Connolly saying: "There would be no Áras Uí Chonghaile without Rita O’Hare."

Gerry Adam’s Leárgas series is dedicated to activists he has known, including Pat Finucane, Bobby Storey and Kathleen Thompson amongst many others. His tribute to his friend Rita O’Hare is the latest in the series.

Stories and memories of Rita’s life were shared by friends and family who described her strength, honesty and fearlessness, emphasising that she was stalwart advocate of the peace process.

A packed @JamesConnollyVC as @GerryAdamsSF launched his new Léargas book about our late friend and comrade Rita O’Hare.



Labhair Dawn go hálainn, le cairdeas ‘s le grá faoin ár gcara

‘s ceannaire Rita.



Brendan closed a lovely event remembering Rita fondly. @FeileBelfast pic.twitter.com/4R8Lk0Xz9F — Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@NiallSF) August 3, 2023

Rita was described as a “wonderful friend and comrade,” with another tribute stating “she was the best friend you could have because she told you the truth.”

The title of the book ‘An Bhean Dhearg’ which translates to the red woman does not refer to Rita’s hair, Gerry explains, but rather her politics.

Attendees at the launch included trade union legend Terry O’Sullivan and former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.