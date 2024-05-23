Architect submits plan to build 750 homes on former Mackies site

PLANS: The former Mackies site on the Springfield Road would look with new housing

A LONDON-based architect firm which won a competition for its proposal to build homes at the former Mackies site on the Springfield Road has submitted its plans to Belfast City Council.

Matthew Lloyd Architects won the competition last year, which was organised by Take Back the City – a coalition of families in housing need and experts in planning, architecture and design, who are campaigning to convert the 25-acres of publicly-owned land into a sustainable and inclusive housing development.

Proposals include 750 mixed-type homes, workspace, community space, retail, a city farm, allotments to grow food and a low-cost, low-carbon energy supply on the site of the former Mackie International factory off the Springfield Road.

The London-based practice has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Belfast City Council, triggering a community consultation process for the site.

Following submission of the application, Matthew Lloyd said the firm was excited by the potential of the project to be ‘an exemplar for other communities’ as well as for Belfast.

"This master-plan is the result of long years of community engagement and a groundbreaking international design competition. It has been amazing to be part of something so deeply embedded within the local community and families in housing need.

"Since we won the competition in 2022, we have been refining the plans in meetings, at family fun days and even in community gardens – everyone has been mucking in to make this work."

Matthew added: "There is ample open public space throughout the design and a footbridge across the Forth River ravine, with direct access into the master-plan from Springfield Road, Woodvale Avenue, West Circular Road and Ballygomartin Road to meet Belfast City Council’s goals to create a sustainable, multicultural and fully integrated city.

“It really does have something for everyone and we are looking forward to engaging further with local authorities and the general public during the upcoming consultation process.”