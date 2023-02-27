Fly-tipping: Residents are urged to clean up their act

ENOUGH: Rubbish was dumped at the back of a residents house in Ardoyne

AN Ardoyne community organisation is urging residents to clean up their act after an increase in dumping and dog fouling in the area.

Ardoyne Association say they have received multiple complaints from residents and have erected posters in the area calling for local residents to report incidents to Belfast City Council.

Gemma Mulholland, from Ardoyne Association said: "We are just trying to highlight it. We are getting a lot of complaints from from local residents and feedback from our street reps.

"Everyone is really fed-up with dog fouling especially. We have been putting signs up and it is so sad to see them even being ripped off.

A sign erected by Ardoyne Association

"The small amount of green spaces we have for our children to play on are being destroyed by people dumping and inconsiderate dog owners.

"Belfast City Council have provided us with dog fouling bags to distribute to dog owners in the community.

"It has got to the point that people are just really frustrated. We need to try and prevent this as much as we can.

"The dumping and fly-tipping is an ongoing issue. Entries and alleyways in Ardoyne and the back of people’s houses are being used to dump rubbish.

"There is no excuse for dumping, especially at the back of people's homes. If you have bulky items, Belfast City Council will collect free of charge."

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said they are aware of issues around fly-tipping and dog fouling in the area.

“We also undertake regular patrols in response to fouling complaints and encourage people to report hotspots. Fouling can be reported directly with our team using our online form here."