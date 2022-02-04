Ardoyne woman's house burgled as she lay dying in hospital

THE family of a recently-deceased Ardoyne woman have spoken of their anguish after her house was "turned upside down" in a burglary as she lay dying in hospital.

Margaret Mailey (77) died in hospital on January 24 after being admitted with heart problems. She later contracted Covid.

But heartless burglars broke into her Farringdon Gardens home as Margaret's life ebbed away in hospital and stole cash and Christmas presents.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Margaret's distraught daughter, Julie Agnew, said: "Mummy went into hospital and needed a new heart but she was too old and frail for the operation.

"We were then told she got Covid while in hospital and she passed away.

"It really hurt us as a family when we found out her house had been broken into. It was her home of over fifty years and it had been turned upside down.

"It has been a whirlwind few days but we think some money and Christmas presents have been stolen.

"We are all devastated and for this to happen has compounded our grief. Mummy was the rock of our family.

"We are so grateful for all the tributes and messages of support. She was very well-known in Ardoyne and everyone has said so many nice things about her.

"She will be terribly missed by everyone."

Margaret's death notice read: "Beloved mother of Laura, Julie and the late Joseph. Much loved and cherished grandmother and great grandmother."

Her funeral took place on Tuesday at Holy Cross church in Ardoyne and afterwards at Roselawn Crematorium.