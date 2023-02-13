Residents raise £7000 for Ardoyne Youth Club

FUNDRAISER: Staff and residents of Holy Rood House presented a cheque of £700 to Ardoyne Youth Club

RESIDENTS and staff at Holy Rood House sheltered housing scheme in North Belfast have raised £700 for Ardoyne Youth Club.

The housing scheme in Flax Street is run by NB Housing.

During the event residents and staff cooked a lunch, sold ballots and received donations from local businesses.

Ardoyne Youth Club was chosen as the beneficiary due to recent funding cuts which could mean they may not be able to run intergenerational activities with the residents.

Young people visit Holy Rood House around two to three times a year to partake in fun days with the staff and residents.