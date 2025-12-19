PRISONERS leaving Hydebank Wood College will get practical support to begin life on the outside, thanks to the young people from Ardoyne Youth Club.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service have teamed up with Start 360 and Ardoyne Youth Club to support people leaving prison by providing each one with a ‘You Matter’ pack of toiletries including toothpaste, shower gel and antiperspirant, as well as water and cuppa soup.

Hydebank Prisoner Development Unit Governor Seaneen Farrelly welcomed the project: “While most people leaving prison will have a place to live, for some, leaving prison will be an uncertain time and can mean they have nowhere to stay. This project gives practical support and a sense of dignity at a critical point in their lives. I want to thank Start 360 for getting this project off the ground and the fantastic young people from Ardoyne Youth Club who turned an idea into reality.”

Gráinne Griffith, Services Manager at Start 360 said: “The project is a great example of working in partnership, bringing together Start360 and Hydebank as well as the incredible young people from Ardoyne Youth Club, whose creativity and commitment have been instrumental in shaping this work. This highlights the power of community collaboration in tackling some of the most complex social challenges.”

Stephen Konrad from Ardoyne Youth Club welcomed the chance to get involved in the project.

HELP AT HAND: Gráinne Griffith, Start 360, Seaneen Farrelly, Hydebank Wood Prisoner Development Unit Governor, and Stephen Konrad, Ardoyne YC Youth Worker

“This was a great opportunity for the young men in our club to help people less fortunate than ourselves. Our club motto is ‘Believe, Achieve, Succeed’ and we hope our work can help people leaving prison to get the support that they need to succeed.”