Man arrested in Oldpark on suspicion of possession of a firearm

ARREST: Heavily armed police arrest a suspect at a property on Rosapenna Walk off Oldpark Road

ARMED police arrested a 34-year-old man yesterday in the Oldpark area after receiving reports that he was in possession of a firearm.

The PSNI confirmed their was a previous incident at Ashfield Gardens, linked to the Oldpark arrest.

ARREST: The suspect was taken away in a police vehicle

Officers raided a property on Rosapenna Walk, off the Oldpark Road, around mid-day on Thursday. There was a large police presence at the scene and officers led three people from the building, two men and a woman.

The first man led from the home was handcuffed and escorted away in a police vehicle. The other two were searched by officers and released.

"Following searches at a number of properties in the north Belfast area, a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Enquiries are ongoing and police would ask anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 732 of 14/09/23."