Suspected firearm used during robbery of Wineflair on Oldpark Road

STAFF at a Wineflair on the Oldpark Road were left shaken after the premises was robbed by three men on Sunday night, one of whom was armed with a suspected firearm.

At approximately 10.20pm three masked men entered and demanded money from a member of staff. The suspects made off with cash on foot towards Rosapenna Street. The PSNI have confirmed the staff member was not physically injured as a result of the robbery.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "The first male, who was in possession of the suspected firearm, was wearing a blue and black coat, blue jeans, black trainers and a dark coloured baseball cap. The second was wearing dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and coat, with the hood up concealing his face, black trainers and was carrying a red bag. The third wore dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and coat, with hood up concealing his face, with white trainers.

"Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, or anyone who was travelling in the Oldpark Road area at the time of the robbery, and who may have captured dash-cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1978 09/09/23.

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."