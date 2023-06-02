Arrests linked to East Belfast UVF after £100,000 of drugs seized

TWO men have been arrested by police investigating criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF. A quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £100,000 has also been seized.

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “Shortly before 8:30pm on Thursday 1st June, officers conducted a proactive policing operation in the East Belfast area. A property was searched and a quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs, a cocaine press and supply paraphernalia were recovered. The drugs, with an estimated street value of £100,000 and the other items have been taken away for further forensic examinations.

“As part of the investigation, two men aged 38 and 33 years old were arrested on suspicion of various drugs related offences and both remain in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries remain ongoing and we would like to thank the local community for their continued support and will continue to act on the information you provide us."