ARTS: Féile na hAbhann makes a splash with Waterworks

For the past seven years, Féile na hAbhann has been organised by LORAG, the Market Development Association and partners in the Short Strand to connect the citizens of Belfast to the beauty, wonder and joy of the River Lagan.

This year's river carnival will take place on Sunday 4 August and will include a partnership with one of Belfast 2024 cultural projects — 'Waterworks'— to give the public a full weekend of water festivities connected to the Lagan.

On Saturday 3 August, Pssquared Water Works Belfast 2024 project aims to make 10,000 boats ranging from life-sized skiffs to paper kayaks.

Artist Paddy Bloomer has been making a boat out of a recycled steel wind turbine tower down on the Maritime mile.

This is not the first time Paddy's first maritime rodeo. His most famous creation was The Bin boat- made with his collaborator Nicholas Keogh — which ran on chip fat and was made from domestic and industrial junk.

It was sailed around Venice in 2025 as part of Northern Ireland's contribution to the Biennale, operating variously as an after-hours taxi service, airport pick-up vehicle and island exploration vessel. His progress has been watched by tourists and locals alike and it will be great to see his creation in the water.

Niamh Scullion has been leading the boat building on the Shankill at the Vault artists studios with a rotation crew of volunteers. Workshops have been happening all over the city and marathon boat building has got the boat count at this point close to the magic 10,000.

As we edge closer to the Féile, tthere are a number of opportunities to still participate from St Georges market every weekend until August and at St Joseph's old church in Sailortown on 27 July.

Most of the Waterworks action will be from 11.30am on Saturday 3rd around the Maysfield basin (near Lanyon Place train station). Think processions, performances and paddling pools.

They promise music, waves, boatbuilding, ropemaking, temporary tattooing and face painting and a great celebration of our waterways. Pssquared has paid tribute to Féile na hAbhann for sharing their help and experience in the creation of Waterworks.

The seventh Feile na hAbhann promises music, sport and family fun. Indeed, just to see people experiencing their first time in a boat on the river alone is worth the visit.

