ARTS: Keeping a watching brief on AI and our surveillance society

Artificial Intelligence is the ability of computers to perform tasks more associated with intelligent beings. Any technology invented will be used by artists in order to produce art. The history of art is littered with examples of artists pushing the envelope and declaring it art while others declare it's not. Matthias Oostrik's installation coming to Riddle Warehouse as part of Belfast Photo festival comments on our surveillance society by subverting the technology used to look for devious behaviour. Instead of culminating in punishment for errant behaviour, the work celebrates the furtively observed.

The art work PLPLPL.PL Synchrony uses monitors from the Dutch Ministry of internal Affairs, arranging them in a sphere. The technology captures your every move when you enter its view and compares your image to every other photo taken.

"Smile AI transforms portraits of its visitors into flawless, super-persuasive replicas eerily smiling back," say the show promoters.

Proyecciones de luz para el caminante subterráneo. Het Licht van Jan por Matthias Oostrik https://t.co/1HTQVkiJP6

Light Projections for the underground walker. Het Licht van Jan by Matthias Oostrikhttps://t.co/Hp7MlPVB2s@AFK020 @v2com_newswire pic.twitter.com/oxRlEjXmPz — METALOCUS (@METALOCUS) March 12, 2021

While the ambience of Riddle Warehouse and its crumbling grandeur will give a different feel to the installation than a white cube gallery (as found in the image above), this will only add to the atmosphere.

Riddle Warehouse, 89 Ann Street, 6-30 June.

Thursday 6 June is late night art when all the galleries are open after-hours. Most of the Photo Festival exhibitions will open on this date. Belfast School of Art degree shows are opening on the 7 June and, unusually, will be on until 22 June. This will give us all more opportunities to support this year's graduates. If you know anyone who is artistic or thinking about the opportunities that art college can give, now's the time to go down and have a look.

Janice Cherry will be opening at An Chultúrlann on the evening of Thursday 13 June and all are welcome. Janice won the award to exhibit in the Falls Road Irish language venue after graduating as a mature student last year from Belfast School of Art. She has stayed on to complete a Masters in Fine Art but early views of her exhibition work show she has developed her talent for depicting the female form at every age in all its glory and, on occasions, in monumental proportions