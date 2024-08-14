ARTS: Crafts celebration, Black Mountain hooley, and Golden Thread spins again

IN THE FRAME: Golden Thread Gallery director Peter Richards outside their new Queen's Street base at the weekend

There is nothing like the all-Ireland database of August craft month to help you see the breadth and depth of craft talent available nationwide. You can search the database by county or region and explore a celebration of 15 years of Cork craftwork, to weekend ceramic workshops in Galway, to the Le Chéile showcase in Kerry,

Closer to home, 'Reaction' is the Craft NI exhibition of the cream of Northern Irish Craft. The 25 selected pieces include Claire and Karen Gibson from Red Earth design who have long been running their business out of Townsend Enterprise Park on Townsend street.

Reaction at Craft NI Gallery,115-119 Royal Avenue, is open Monday to Saturday (retail hours).

Made Local, Made to Last 💚⁠

Déanta Áitiúil, Déantús a Mhairfidh ☘️⁠

⁠

⁠

Featured makers:⁠

Run Baby Run Pottery | SIOG Botanicals | Yarn Vibes | Pear Shaped Studio | LaLuna Goodness | Native Circles Art | Connect The Dots Design | Lisa Wilson Pottery | Happy Goat Soap |… pic.twitter.com/ENqL6TfDUr — Design & Crafts Council Ireland (@DCCIreland) August 12, 2024

Conway Mill artists Anna Donovan and Karen Daye-Hutchinson had open studios and demo days on Saturday past where visitors could talk with the artists and find them in their natural habitat on the top floor of their amazing Falls Road building. Karen did a print demonstration which is always magical to watch.

If it's a day out you're after, the Ulster Folk Museum is hosting a Making Festival this Saturday and Sunday. Now in it's 60th year, the Museum is committed to celebrating craft with hands-on activities, musical performances and film screenings.

Meanwhile, textile lovers and quilters take note: the Quilt Fayre is offering masterclasses, creative classroom exhibitions and talks at the Stormont Hotel from 22-24 August.

Meanwhile on Black Mountain, the Belfast 2024 project Roots is wowing audiences. The Off the Rails dance company has developed a profound piece of site-specific dance and audio in conjunction with local residents.

I joined around 50 audience members to trek up to the space on Saturday night to see the impressive new building and gardens. Divided into three grounds and provided with with personal headphones, we were invited to contemplated the geology of Black Mountain behind us. As the dancers emerged from the carpark, their movement echoed the geological formation of the mountain, their layered slate-coloured clothes appeared to come from the rocks themselves.

The well written audio likens seeds to people "who asking no favours find their own riotous order. Flourishing against the odds when it seemed like nothing will prosper".

There is talk of the freedom of nature and "running up to the hatchet field". We were invited to stop and connect with the plants told that the "future is not fantasy, it will come". A number of oak trees have been planted in the garden, described as love notes to the future. We are reminded that change is slow and to take what's important into the future.

First time I’ve ever been up the Ballygomartin Rd on a sat night well done @belfast2024 Roots performances twice a day until 18 August great emersive dance experience https://t.co/V5BUPHbwoA @OfftheRailsDanz and a lot of joy. pic.twitter.com/sGFKi2WpdQ — Bronagh Lawson (@CreativChangeNI) August 11, 2024

It was the first time I had experienced dance in the outdoors with headphones. The experience was calming and connecting and a lovely way to spend some time in nature contemplating all that its offers us while making some space for laughter and joy.

Roots runs twice a day until 18th August, tickets £10-£13 available on www.offtherailsdance.com

Good news for everyone who has missed the Golden Thread Gallery since it closed its Cathedral Quarter-adjacent base. Its has reopened on Queen's Street in the city centre. This more central location makes it easier to visit and I look forward to the next stage in its development.