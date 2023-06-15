ARTS: Assisted studio excellence acknowledged by School of Art

TO make something happen you take the first step. You only have to stand at a bus stop and someone will tell you how to put the world to rights, but at the end of the day "More gets said, than done," as my dad used to say.

We love talking about what should happen but sometimes forget to take that first step. Who would have thought that by setting up an assisted studio in CastleCourt our work would be of such a standard that we would be invited to exhibit by Dr Cherie Driver, Associate Head of Belfast School of Art, at the new Ulster University gallery, simply called Art Gallery?

The exhibition – 9 Creating Progress – shows a snapshot of the current artists in Maker Mall, our assisted studio in CastleCourt. It includes the work of Anna Canavan, whose precise paintings, executed with great emotion and skill, stand as a testimony to her determination to create. Tommy's images are all about love and love of the self in particular. He likes to call his particular style 'soberism', relating to the energy and time people have once they are sober and the need to do something with all the new time on your hands.

Jeffrey Roberts, the newest edition to the group, has found a love of abstraction, while Kieran Bannon drawings show an observational skill which dominates his images. Sarah has developed a beautiful observational painting skill with acrylics and her colour palette glows like the flowers in her nature paintings. Maura experienced for the first time having an image she created on the wall when joining our studio space. Her life drawings, observational nature drawings and paintings show a quiet confidence. Emmanuel Cunningham has returned to oil painting after a long hiatus and he's starting to get into his stride, showing great potential if he sticks at it

Christopher Simpson worked with the support of Richard Davis from Digital Arts Studio to make the animations situated in the built-in watching booth. There were lots of smiles on seeing his work animated for the first time. With further support his work will continue to dazzle and delight audiences.

What we know so far is that there is enormous interest and support for assisted studios in Belfast. We know this is only the tip of the iceberg of the creative potential of people who require assistance. Come see the result and see if you think so too.

Maker Mall: 9 Creating Progress is on at Art Gallery, Block BC, University of Ulster, York Street. Open 9am to 6pm seven days a week until August 3.

Across the road at Belfast School of Art the degree shows have opened and art graduates have been unleashed on to an unsuspecting public. If you're interested in art, or have someone talented in the family who might want to pursue art as a career but you're not sure where to direct them, go down and take a look around the different departments. You can see from the work exhibited that the graduates have shaken off the funk of Covid and there is so much more joy around in the work.

Helen Hossack has made a series of limited edition printed shirts from vintage shirts, a gorgeous way to upcycle those plain men's business shirts clogging up charity shops. Emma Johnston, who has been inspired by her grandmother's experience of dementia, has put her fashion skills to good use by building. The textile art is glorious while the fine art department shows the eclectic nature of human creativity, just as you would hope.

The heat was such on opening night that it was too hot to continue around the other areas, but I did observe that ceramics have made a bit of a comeback and I look forward to seeing the rest of the work this week. The tutors are back in the swing of things despite the strikes and it's great to see the Belfast School of Art back in full swing.

The Belfast School of Art graduate degree shows open every day until June 17 and late night on Thursday.