Ask your pharmacist and ease the burden on GPs and emergency departments

POP IN: Staff at Cooper's Pharmacy in Andersonstown are here to answer any health concerns

THIS week pharmacies across Belfast will be hosting 'Ask Your Pharmacist Week' to encourage the public to visit their local pharmacy as a first point of contact for a range of health conditions to ease the burden on GPs and emergency departments.

Some of the points highlighted include:

Speaking to a pharmacist allows a patient to have a quick one-to-one meeting with a highly trained health professional without waiting on a GP appointment.

Community pharmacies can offer free, confidential clinical advice on a range of health issues from mouth ulcers, to acne, to urinary tract infections and emergency hormonal contraception.

From December 2024 pharmacies will operate a 'Test and Treat' service for sore throats for anyone over the age of five.

Speaking to a local pharmacist helps lower waiting times and helps GPs and emergency departments.

No appointments are needed to speak with your pharmacist.

Many pharmacists have longer opening times than GPs, including at weekends and over holidays and can better accommodate minor complaints.

It’s #AskYourPharmacistWeek



Did you know your Community Pharmacist is a qualified healthcare professional? They can provide advice for everyday minor ailments – for free and without an appointment.



In this video Richard explains more about the service a Pharmacist can… pic.twitter.com/cGR9Rhrgbi — Health and Social Care Northern Ireland (@HSC_NI) November 5, 2024

This coming winter pharmacists have advised anyone suffering a minor health condition such as a cough, sore throat or ear infection to see your local pharmacist who can provide treatment without the need of an antibiotic and can provide a range of over the counter medicines to offer relief. Vaccinations such as Flu and Covid jabs are also available for those aged 65+ or who are in a vulnerable health category.

Michael Cooper of Cooper's Pharmacy on the Andersonstown Road said: “During ‘Ask Your Pharmacist Week’, we’re encouraging everyone to visit their local pharmacy first for advice on minor health concerns. For a range of health questions pharmacists can offer quick, confidential advice without the wait for a GP appointment.

"Many pharmacies also have longer hours, including weekends and holidays. Plus, starting in December 2024, we’ll be offering a ‘Test and Treat’ service for sore throats. By speaking with your pharmacist, you can get the treatment you need while helping to ease the pressure on GPs and emergency departments.”