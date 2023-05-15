At 75 Phil sets his sights on the Isle of Man

MOTORBIKER Phil Lunney is firmly back in the saddle after racing in the Classics at the Cookstown 100 – and at 75 years of age he is setting his sights on the Isle of Man’s Pre-TT Classics race.

Phil previously spoke to the Andersonstown News at Bishopscourt racetrack in Co Down where he was taking part in the Classics race and came in second place.

This time he was in the middle of stripping down his bike. "It’s not ready but it’s never ready!" he said. Phil spoke about his experience out at the Cookstown 100 and how he was now preparing for the Southern 100 in the Isle of Man on 25 May.

READY TO GO: Phil Lunney a few months ago at Bishopscourt with his Classic Honda

“Practice and qualifying were dry but the race was very wet," he said about Cookstown. "I was the only newcomer in the Classics. We got brought around by the trainers who showed us the track and what to watch out for. Then on the morning it was dry. Most of the other guys were on superbikes and superstocks and I was at the very back of the grid and they sent us off in twos to do your signing laps following the trainers.

“It was myself and another guy in our twos and he was trying out a new bike. The trainers had all gone on ahead and the other guy hit the first three corners and then just flew off on me! I was riding around it blind trying to find my own way!

“On the fourth lap the fast boys came around and lapped me but I got my bearings of the track and then went on to the timed qualifying laps, they put me in a two with the fastest guy there.

“It was an English guy called Andy Hornby and he was on a 750 and it was a rocketship, he was flying! He tapped the back of his bike and said ‘Latch on there and I’ll show you the way around’ and I said ‘Dead on!’

“He flew on ahead of me but I qualified okay and on race day the weather was terrible. It was drastic. We were the second last race of the day and they were waiting on the weather improving and to clear some of the standing puddles but then they sent us out in the worst conditions of the day."

SPEED: Phil racing in the wet conditions at Cookstown

Phil continued: “I went out in the second wave and was still learning the track in the stinking weather but I got finished and I was very happy with that. They cancelled the day after our race because of the weather but my fastest lap was my last lap so I can’t complain. I got the time down to 2:07 in the last one but if it had been dry I’d be trying for around the two minute mark.”

Phil was one of the founding members of the Andersonstown Road Racing Supporters Club which used to meet in the Farmer’s Inn on the Colinglen Road and raced up until the late 1980s both on the road and on the track.

Upon retiring from racing Phil lived in Andersonstown with his wife – former Sinn Féin Councillor Teresa Lunney (née Holland), who was well-known throughout Andersonstown through her work with the Upper Andersonstown Community Forum. Sadly Phil suffered a double tragedy when he lost his wife and daughter Nuala within six months of each other. Teresa passed away in September 2018 and Nuala in March 2019, one day before Teresa's birthday.

Phil subsequently moved from Andersonstown to Ballyhornan where he now lives. During the pandemic he got in touch with old friends who talked him back into giving the bikes another go.

The current bike Phil is racing is a classic 1970s Honda which is decorated with some choice slogans, such as ‘Team Tonto Viejo’ ('Team Old Fool’) and ‘Nunca Digas Nunca’ (‘Never Say Never’).

RACING: Phil will be returning to the Southern 100 for the first time since the 1980s. Above: Phil racing in the 80s

Phil said the plan was currently setting his sites on the Pre-TT Classics in the Southern 100 where they race the Billown circuit on the Isle of Man starting and finishing in Castletown. The event takes place before the Isle of Man TT races.

“Last time I was there racing was 35 years ago. Last time I was there I clouted off, I fell off at Dundrod and then at the Southern 100. I wasn’t hurt but I haven’t been back since.

“My aim is to qualify and I have two races to try it in, a 500 race and an unlimited race with 23 men on the grid. If I can qualify I’ll be over the moon.

“We’re there for the 24th to the 31st May so after the racing I’ll be able to see some of the TT races and have a few Castletown ales!”

With everything set to go for the next round of qualifying races Phil said he had some help from old friends to help get his gear up to scratch which included a replica of his 1988 helmet being made in the original yellow and blue colours and Phil will be wearing his original leathers and boots he wore 35 years ago.

Phil said a problem with issuing him with racing insurance had just been overcome and he was looking forward to the qualifying laps.

“There was a problem with insurance, they don’t provide personal accident insurance or repatriation any more. They used to but with the current insurance situation with racing in general they don’t anymore. For me to do the Pre-TT and I was told y numerous ones that if you’re over 70 they won’t cover you, they think over 70s should be sitting there with their pipe and their slippers on!

“I’m not for that at all and Motorcycling Ireland finally agreed to insure me but it will cost a little more than it would for someone younger. The way I look at it is I might not be fit next year for it and I am this year so I want to be able to do everything I possibly can and enjoy it as much as I can.”