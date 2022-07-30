Beechmount Harriers hitting its stride as it celebrates four decades in fast lane

WITH the good weather now upon us more people are dusting off their running gear and getting back onto the pavement and track. However one club in West Belfast trains all year round, from track racing and training, to cross-country and marathons, and counts several top Irish runners as members.

Beechmount Harriers was formed in 1980 by members of the old Belfast Olympic. Stuart Kennedy's father Jim was one of the founding members of the club and has had a long association with the Harriers.

“My father set up Beechmount Harriers in 1980, he was previously in a club called Belfast Olympic, so we’ve been going 42 years now, but we haven’t been able to celebrate it yet due to Covid happening over the anniversary, but later this year we’ll be holding the celebration.

"My father designed the logo and the vest, with our red and green stripe. We’ve had some brilliant runners with us over the years and who are still members such as Paul McKee who was second in the World Indoor Championships; Theresa Duffy who ran in the Commonwealth Games and has won Irish titles; and Paul Elliott who has won many awards for Ireland.

“We meet up Tuesday nights, Thursday nights and Saturday mornings at Mary Peter’s track, and two runs on a Sunday at 9.30 and 10.30, so we can meet up to four times a week. We have around 100 members in Beechmount Harriers.

"I ran my first marathon when I was 13, and I’m currently in the top 15 in the world between my times from my first marathon, and my last one. I’m working on getting into the top ten at the moment. Many of our members including Paul are focusing on cross-country at the moment. We have a good Masters team for cross-country so myself, Paul Elliott and a few others will be trying to get onto the Irish cross-county Masters team.”

Paul Elliott, a competitive runner and member of Beechmount Harriers has competed many times for Ireland at Masters level, which begins at 35 years of age, and has categories for each age group every five years. Paul holds a bronze medal for Ireland in the 60s age group, and currently aged 69 he will be competing in the 65s, and next year in the 70s. Paul is well known all over Ireland and internationally for his brilliant pace and stamina in his category, frequently coming in pole position and attaining podium performances, but a recent bout of Covid has resulted in a setback, seeing him working hard to build up his performances again.

Paul spoke about his life as a runner, which saw him give up the sport for 18 years, before a friend’s cancer diagnosis and desire to achieve more out of life got him back out on the track again.

“I’ve been with Beechmount Harriers this time for the past six or so years, but I was involved before, and with Stuart’s father at Belfast Olympic. When I was younger I was a top runner, I came fourth in Belfast Marathon at two hours 23 minutes, third in the Half Marathon with 66 minutes. I decided to then go straight to Dublin and try the Dublin Marathon, but I hadn’t allowed my body to rest enough, so I dropped out at 19 miles. The doctors told me I had muscle fatigue, and my body couldn’t run anymore, so I packed it in.

"I worked with at the Ford plant on Finaghy Road North, and for Visteon, Ford’s company that made car parts. Ford folded the company and put us out of work, with hundreds of job losses, and the loss of our pensions. I lost everything, my 30 year pension, everything. I was going out a lot, and drinking, and I was really fed up.

"One day I saw a woman who was quite unfit putting in a lot of effort to maintain her running and struggling a bit, but she was keeping a great pace, and I said, I would like to be able to run like that again and be able to put the effort in like she was doing. Around that time I met an old friend Bob Cummings and he talked me into running a leg in the Belfast Marathon relay for a cancer charity which had assisted my friend Bill Henry before he died. I started off slowly getting back into it, but once I got into it I was beating some people half my age, so I just kept going and going from there.”

Paul’s running achievements continued to stack up until he was hit with a bad bout of Covid during a run in Portugal. Projected to come in first place, Paul still managed to achieve fourth, despite having to stop because of the rapid onset of symptoms which left him coughing on the track.

Paul said: “I flew out to Braga, I was in the best shape I’ve ever been in and got tested that day for Covid as well as before I left, both were negative. During the run I began to feel a bit odd, but I didn’t think it could be Covid as I had just had a negative test.

"However near the end of the race I began coughing and struggling to get breath, I managed to get in fourth place, but I did another test and it was positive. I had to spend a whole week after on my own until I was able to come home. When I got recovered and got back running again I tore my hamstring as Covid had weakened my body, I’m not the runner I was but I’m slowly getting back up there. However I still like to set myself targets, so my next target is the trial this October in Dublin for the Irish team for the Home Internationals which will have runners from Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales.

"Myself and Stuart Kennedy and a few others are doing cross-country now. I don’t like cross-country much, but it’s great for building strength.”

Speaking of the future ahead of him in running Paul said he would continue going, and would be entering the 70s age group next year. Paul currently holds the record in the 60s and 65s, so will aim for getting the record across all three after his 70 birthday.

“I love running,” said Paul. “It’s my life.”