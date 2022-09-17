Ballymurphy dancing diva stars alongside Michael Flatley in new movie

A BALLYMURPHY actress has starred alongside Michael Flatley in his newly released film Blackbird.

Mary-Louise Kelly, who works as a singer, actor and model, has previously worked with Flatley in his hugely successful ‘Lord of the Dance’ production.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News the actor spoke of how she got the part in the spy thriller, which was completed in 2018, but only released this month due to setbacks caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“Michael asked me to audition for the role as I’ve worked on his shows as a singer before," said Mary-Louise. "I play the role of ‘Madeleine’ and she’s a singer in a bar in Barbados.

"She’s a big character in the film and he said he thought I would be able to fill it.

"I wasn’t thinking anything of it, but I decided to go and give it a shot. There were lots of other girls there, and they all knew what they were doing and I didn’t have a clue, so I decided to go with the flow!

"I flew from Belfast to London for auditions, and I didn’t think much on it until I got the call and they asked me to go out to Barbados for filming, it was amazing.”

Speaking on working with Michael Flatley, Mary-Louise said they have a great friendship, and have known each other for a long time, having worked with him on ‘Lord of the Dance’ which took her all over the globe.

“Michael is really lovely, we have had a great friendship now for eight years. He gave me some brilliant opportunities, when I was a singer in ‘Lord of the Dance’ and I sang all over the world.

"With the film, I think he wanted to give someone like me, from West Belfast, a shot. It was a massive production and big budget film, so I fully threw myself into the experience and embraced the full experience.”

FRIENDS: Mary-Louise Kelly has worked with Michael Kelly for eight years in his 'Lord of the Dance' production

Actor Mary-Louise said the role was diverse, and she got to use her talents not only in singing, but also acting out a range of scenes. Mary-Louise is hoping her part will highlight her acting, and help her to secure more parts in the future.

“The role I got was very diverse, so I was able to act out my part fully, I’ve heard a lot of good feedback. A talent scout said I reminded her of Megan Fox, and had worked with Tom Hardy, so I am hoping to get my show reels out there and go at it full steam ahead. The atmosphere at the film’s premier at the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin was brilliant.”

Speaking about her journey from Ballymurphy to starring in cinema, Mary-Louise said: “I want to be able to show young people, young people from West Belfast that you should seize any opportunities that come your way.

"My mum and dad have been speaking to people who said they’ve been inspired to see a girl from West Belfast starring in a big film. I want people to know it doesn’t matter where you’re from, if you have the drive and you have something you want to do, you should just go for it and try your hardest.”