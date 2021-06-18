Barnes to face popular comedian in charity exhibition with a difference

Paddy Barnes with Stevo Timothy at an event to launch their wheelchair boxing bout on September. Funds raised will go to the Irish Wheelchair Association

THE latest craze of exhibition bouts between boxer and entertainer may send the eyes rolling as we get another answer to a question that nobody asked, but on September 11 in Galway, a very special showdown between comedian, Stevo Timothy and Paddy Barnes will prove that such ventures can really make a difference.

The Galway man, perhaps better known for his online sketches as 'Farmer Michael' that have garnered millions of views, was left partially paralysed back in 2005 when involved in a motorbike accident and has suffered from anxiety and depression over the years.

While many will be familiar with his comedy persona, recently he has opened up with his battles and last year completed a 5k cycle in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association.

This latest venture came about when he enquired on social media if anyone could point him in the direction of boxing or MMA training for those in wheelchairs with three-time Olympian, Barnes quick to respond and offer his help.

However, the 38-year-old then says he had an even better idea and all of a sudden, a wheelchair boxing bout with the North Belfast man in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association was born.

"I put up a thing on Facebook asking if anyone did any MMA or boxing training for people in wheelchairs as I'd like to get involved as a hobby," he explained.

"Paddy replied that he would; I asked if he was serious and he said yeah. Then the lightbulb went off as I said to him: 'why don't we have a fight and we'll do it for charity?

"A few hours later I started a Go Fund Me and posted about it, but didn't have a date or if it would be on a pitch in Galway or an estate in Belfast.

"I was thinking that I wanted it to be unique, but also challenge perceptions about what disabled people can do.

"It also gives Paddy the chance to take on the role - I hate to put it like that - as a disabled person for the night and see how it affects him and how different it is from standing up fighting or a walking life."

Barnes, a former professional world title challenger, was only too happy to take up the challenge and play his part in helping raise funds, but more importantly, raise awareness that those who suffer from disabilities have boundless possibilities.

The North Belfast man has scaled the heights in the ring throughout a glorious career, but will have to adjust from his noted style as he goes up against Stevo.

Already, both men have begun preparations and there are a number of events planned for Galway and Belfast including press conferences in the build-up to this eagerly-anticipated clash that has already captured the Irish public's imagination.

"I just replied under his Twitter post, but I didn't think it was going to gain as much traction as this," said Barnes.

"It just goes to show that even though you may be confined to a wheelchair, you can still do things that other people do and can try to do things too.

"It's ok for people to talk about it (disability), but with the event happening, it brings a much greater awareness. First and foremost, it's a bit of fun and should be, so that's what it's all about.

"People have asked me if it is hard to figure it out, but no - it's just sitting on a chair and throwing punches."

Three months out and the initial goal of €5000 has long been surpassed, with €35,000 now a realistic goal as people row in behind the event.

High-profile names such as McGregor, comedian Al Foran and many more have been quick to throw their weight behind it and as the date nears, it is hoped many more figures in entertainment and sport will get behind it.

Indeed, McGregor and Foran could even have their own bout if social media posts are to be taken at face value.

"He (McGregor) donated the ten grand and shared a lot of posts," Timothy revealed.

"I put it out that the final line-up is McGregor versus Al, me versus Paddy and he retweeted it. He then put up his own post saying: 'Don't talk about it, be about it Al Foran', so he seems to want to.

"I hope he can make contact after the Dustin Poirier fight (on July 10), but I was talking to Coach (John) Kavanagh who said he would bring me up to the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) for a couple of training sessions at the end of July when they get back, so we can take it from there."

Due to the pandemic, the comedian has not been able to perform live and like all artists, it's been a waiting game to get the show back on the road.

He plans to hit the stage again in January, so with time on his hands, signing up to this event with a difference has helped him in terms of his physical and mental health.

The Farmer Michael character he has made famous is not his own personality, but one that many immediately associate with him when first meeting.

His battles away from the public gaze including his disability in the accident that also claimed the life of his friend have helped mould him into the person he is today and is unapologetic if revealing the man and not just the character is an issue for some.

"Life has a habit of shooting us down when we least expect it," he reflected.

"It's how we grow and how we learn, so I use it as a learning tool to fight on.

"Everyone knows me from the sketches and as Michael. It's a testament to the strength of the character that they think of me like that and that there is no-one else behind that.

"It's a shield in a way, but a barrier too as it doesn't let people get to know me as a human and the person behind it. Over the last few years, I've been able to talk a bit more openly about me as opposed to the character. It turns a few people off but who cares?"

It is quite clear that few are turned off by this unique event and the support will undoubtedly grow as the weeks pass.

It may be boxer versus entertainer, but this is about more than just Instagram likes: it's shining a light on a worthwhile cause, raising vital funds and inspiring others to be the best they can be.