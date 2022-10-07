Basketball: Belfast Star head to Tralee to face defending champions

BELFAST Star's Super League title from 2020 was taken by Garvey's Tralee Warriors last season and Adrian Fulton's side head to Kerry for a showdown between the past two champions on Saturday (Tralee Sports Complex, 7.30pm).

Star opened the new season with an impressive home victory over Bright St Vincent's, whilst the defending champions required overtime to get the better of Flexachem KCYMS.

Max Cooper, Shon Briggs and debutant Max Richardson combined for more than 60 points last weekend and will hope for another productive outing.

The Belfast side has also been boosted by the return from of Aidan Quinn who missed all of last season after sustaining a knee injury in the warm-up before the opening game.

It will be a tough challenge for the Belfast side and Fulton jokes that his rivalry with Tralee coach John Dowling is not restricted to basketball.

“While the players have been preparing for the game this week, I have been trying on new suits to see if I can dress sharper than John Dowling, not only coach of the year, but also the best-dressed coach in Ireland," he joked.

"As for the game itself, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors are going to be a very tough opponent this year, as they always are.

"They had a great win last weekend even without Eoin Quigley, against a very talented Flexachem KCYMS team. We will look to build on a good performance last weekend. I'm sure it will be another good game."

In Division One on Saturday, Ulster University will travel to face Abbey Seals Dublin Lions with a 7.15pm start.

In the MissQuote.ie Super League, Ulster University will have home court advantage as they entertain Singleton SuperValu Brunell at 5pm.