Baton of Hope raises suicide prevention awareness during Belfast tour

VISIT: The Baton of Hope at PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road

A 'Baton of Hope' has visited West and North Belfast as part of a tour aimed at promoting positive mental health and suicide prevention.

The charity of the same name was co-founded by former BBC and Sky journalist Mike McCarthy, after his son Ross took his own life in 2021.

Ross left behind a young son, a fiancée, and a heartfelt request that his family campaign for better mental health support and Mike is committed to honouring this final wish through the charity.

The baton this week visited mental health charities, including Suicide Awareness and Support Group in West Belfast and PIPS Charity on the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

The baton was carried to PIPS by Maureen and Michael Doherty, from Ardoyne who lost their son Odhrán, who was just 19-years-old in 2022.

Maureen Doherty

The baton’s journey finished at St Anne’s Cathedral, where a moment of reflection was held under the cathedral’s 40-metre Spire of Hope.

Renee Quinn, Executive Director of PIPS Charity, said she was delighted to play a part in its visit.

"The baton is a beacon of hope and light that is travelling across the UK," she said. "We are very privileged that it visited ourselves here on the Antrim Road in North Belfast.

"The visit is about mental health charities coming together in solidarity and to emphasise that there is hope and support out there for people. It was great to see members of public line parts of the route.

"An event such as this is so important. All our communities are suffering with suicide and anything we can do to raise suicide prevention work is a positive thing."

Mike McCarthy, co-founder of Beacon of Hope charity, added: “The significance of this event cannot be overestimated. For the first time, a physical symbol that can be passed from bearer to bearer – from sufferer to sufferer – is spreading a message that we needn’t struggle alone.

Lighthouse charity staff

“I am deeply moved and humbled to see truly inspirational people from across the country carry this baton as a symbol of compassion, hope and responsibility. Responsibility, because everyone of us can play a part in tackling the challenges presented by suicide.

"For too long, the stigma associated with having the conversations that we so desperately need to have has taken those closest to us. We have a huge mountain to climb in breaking this stigma, raising awareness of the importance of mental wellbeing and re-calibrating our approach to the societal catastrophe created by suicide, but the Baton of Hope Tour marks the start of positive change.”