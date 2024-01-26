Beechmount DJ Tommy signs with popular record label

WEST Belfast DJ and producer Tommy Twin has signed to a record deal in what has been a groundbreaking year.

The Beechmount man went viral last year with his remix of Celtic fans' favourite 'Jota on the Wing' before spending the summer on the Balearic Island of Majorca as the headline slot at Green Hills nightclub in Santa Ponsa.

Tommy has now started 2024 by signing to record label 'Blindsided', owned by John Gibbons, a well-known name in the circuit, with massive hits and many Irish talented DJs also signed to the popular label.

"This is a great step forward and I got the chance to get an original track signed, bringing me back to my roots of my love for progressive house and combining it with driving bass-line the track came together nicely and it's something a bit different," explained Tommy.

"Over recent years I have been remixing popular songs for playing out and this is my first solo track, being inspired by my trip last summer DJing in Santa Ponsa in Majorca.

"The track is named 'Hijo' which means 'Son' in Spanish and I'm dedicating the first release to my sons Che, Culiann and Conghaile.

"The track is due to be released early February 2024 and I'm working with label on build-up to the release and a follow up track also, possibly a vocal track forthcoming.

"It's nice to see something you created get recognised and signed. The future is about producing and I have loads of ideas in the pipeline."