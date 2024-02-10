All-star gig in Beechmount to raise money for community hub

FUNDRAISER: David Fraser and Seán Doherty of Beechmount Residents Collective at the site they want to build their community hub

A CONCERT is set to take place in Beechmount as part of efforts to raise funds for the building of new community hub.

Beechmount Residents Collective (BRC) have turned their focus to building a community facility on Beechmount Avenue where the group have already set up a community garden.

Seán Doherty from BRC said the gig will raise money to go towards building a community space which will be open to everyone including local musicians, youth looking for somewhere to socialise, as well as a place for educational use such as Irish language classes.

Seán said the plot they have earmarked was once a site that had become overgrown and was used for fly-tipping.

"We contacted Belfast City Council seeking information on the owner of the land but we received no information on who laid claim to it or was responsible for its maintenance. After a few months BRC decided that we would claim the land and liberate it for the Beechmount community.

"We tidied the plot, cut down the overgrowth, and transformed the landscape. We fundraised and erected railings, relayed the groundwork, and built a community garden and seated area, all through the hard work of our volunteers.

"We used the garden to grow vegetables to be distributed free to residents and local businesses. The area has gotten a bit overgrown again over the winter and with the bad weather but we will be out again in the next few weeks to tidy it up."

FUNDRAISING: Designs for the Community Hub on Beechmount Avenue

Seán continued: "Our long term plan is to build a community hub. We intend to use this space for empowering and educational purposes, including in Gaeilge and traditional Irish music, as well as providing mental health services and support through BRC."

To raise funds for the hub the BRC have organised a gig with a number of local bands and musicians as well as up-and-coming Derry band Dirty Faces who are featured in the new Kneecap film.

Tickets now available for our live music community hub fundraiser at the beehive bar falls road at the link below alternatively you can get in touch if you prefer to pay cash



Online tickets 👇👇https://t.co/R2Ohq5oNQA



Up beechies ✊ pic.twitter.com/J3TsDKlv1b — Beechmount Residents Collective (@BeechmountBRC) February 2, 2024

The gig will take place on Friday 1 March at The Beehive on Falls Road, kicking off at 7.30pm and will feature Juice FM's DJ Tony Walls, recently signed DJ Tommy Twin, Dirty Faces, AOA, Beechmount band The Falls and Belladonna.

Speaking about the gig Seán said: "We have a number of really good artists coming to play including Dirty Faces who are coming from Derry and have really got behind the fundraiser. The Falls are also playing, they're from right here in Beechmount and we're hoping if we get the hub built it can also be a place for local bands to come and practice and have somewhere to play.

"We've also been speaking with Irish artist Spicebag and he wants to come down and do some artwork here which is really good. We're going to be contacting all political parties in the North and asking them if they will support us in helping to build the community hub. We want the hub to be open to absolutely everyone in the community and I also want to thank Phil and the Beehive team for letting us set the gig up."