WITH up to 10,000 passengers expected to pass through the terminal each day in December, Belfast City Airport has issued advice for those travelling to and from the heart of the city this Christmas.

Mark Beattie, Chief Operating Officer, said: “The Christmas season is always a special time at the airport, with many travelling to reunite with loved ones or enjoy a relaxing holiday break.

“As passenger numbers increase over the festive period on flights to and from the UK, and to global destinations via our network of connecting airport partners, we are committed to making every trip to be as smooth as possible, with extra measures in place to ensure a seamless journey home for all.”

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport in line with their airline’s guidance, particularly during peak periods, and to check the relevant security guidelines on what can and cannot be taken through in carry-on luggage.

Mark continued: “Following a £3 million investment in 2024 to enhance our security screening processes, passengers can keep liquids, gels, and pastes up to two litres, and large electronic devices, in their carry-on baggage.

“We pride ourselves on delivering an exceptional passenger experience and our security screening technology further supports this. We also have extra staff in place in our security screening area to ensure everyone can move through as efficiently as possible.”

For those who want to bring some festive cheer through security, Belfast City Airport advises that any Christmas presents remain unwrapped to ensure they can be screened properly.

After clearing security, passengers can use the airport’s complimentary gift-wrapping station to ensure their items are perfectly prepared for gifting without slowing down their travel.

Mark added: “To help travellers get into the holiday spirit, nine of our Adopted School’s choirs will perform seasonal music and carols in the main concourse throughout December.

“These seasonal touches aim to put a smile on our passenger’s faces as they pass through the airport and enjoy special displays, offers, and treats from all our partners, helping passengers make the most of this magical time of year.”

For more information about travelling during the festive period, visit belfastcityairport.com