Belfast goes trad for the last week of July

BELFAST TradFest, the pinnacle of world-class traditional music concerts, fiery pub sessions, and Ireland’s fastest growing summer school of traditional music, is set to celebrate its fifth edition this July across Belfast UNESCO City of Music. The internationally renowned festival will mark this milestone with its most ambitious programme of music that will be showcased between Saturday 23 July – Sunday 30 July 2023.

Belfast TradFest, which is delivered through funding from Belfast City Council, Arts Council NI, Tourism NI and in partnership with Ulster University, is now internationally recognised as a world-class event and has grown to over 200 events across multiple stages and venues, with an annual attendance figure of over 15,000 from all over the world.

Gigs, céilís, talks, exhibitions and more will be happening across the city with top talent to perform including the olllam, Kathleen MacInnes, Four Men and a Dog, The Máirtín O'Connor Band, and more.

Ulster University’s Belfast campus will host Belfast Tradfest’s world-class, five-day summer school from 24–28 July for musicians of all disciplines and ages. Delivered by the best in the business, including no less than eight TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award recipients, places on these masterclasses are being snapped up fast. Amongst the list of world class talent will be Tyrone’s Ryan Molloy, acclaimed composer and musician Neil Martin, Co. Kerry’s Niamh Ní Charra, banjo maestro Angelina Carberry, Sean Nós dancing dynamo Edwina Guckian and Belfast’s very own set dancing master Ronán Eastwood.





Dónal O’Connor, Artistic Director for Belfast TradFest, said: “Our fifth edition is a hugely significant occasion for the festival, especially considering the pandemic years and the challenges of recent cuts to Arts funding. We will, of course, be paying homage to the musicians, bands and artists who have contributed, supported, and inspired the festival over the years, but importantly this is also a moment to look to the future.”

Dónal adds: “Belfast TradFest is showcasing some of the best music these islands have to offer. Established and emerging musicians come here to create and perform, and audiences are attracted to enjoy our cultural treasures at first hand. Sharing our music and our arts is a vital part of our human existence, connecting us and enriching lives, and we cherish that.

“We are so excited to bring this full programme of events to the people of Belfast and to invite many new visitors to our city from all over the world.”