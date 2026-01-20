BELFAST Harbour has announced a £350,000 Community Fund Programme for 2026 to further support local communities in the city and across the North. This funding brings Belfast Harbour’s support to community and charity-based initiatives to more than £3.5 million over the past decade.

Rooted in its Trust Port ethos and corporate values, Belfast Harbour continues to advance regional prosperity through initiatives that drive inclusive growth, social wellbeing, and environmental sustainability. This open and responsible approach ensures that every investment directly benefits people and communities across the city and beyond.

Building on previous years, including a £335,000 investment in the Community Fund last year, the 2026 commitment will strengthen existing partnerships, build new relationships and foster collaboration across key areas such as employability, skills development, community resilience, and green innovation.

Communities Minister, Gordon Lyons, welcomed the announcement of Belfast Harbour’s Community Fund Programme for 2026, highlighting its importance in supporting local communities.

The Minister said: “I welcome Belfast Harbour’s continued commitment to investing in local communities through its £350,000 Community Fund Programme for 2026. This initiative reflects Belfast Harbour’s long-standing dedication to inclusive growth and social wellbeing, ensuring that prosperity is shared widely across Northern Ireland. By continuing to support projects that help to build skills, resilience, and sustainability, Belfast Harbour is helping to create opportunities that will benefit at individual and community levels for generations to come.”

The Belfast Harbour Community Fund Programme is central to the Trust Port’s role as a driver of economic growth and regeneration, working hand-in-hand with local partners and grassroots organisations to deliver lasting social and economic impact.

Dr Theresa Donaldson, Chair of Belfast Harbour Commissioners, said: “By investing £350,000 in local communities, we are building on our strengths as the region’s leading port and a vital economic hub. Together with our partners, we’re helping to reimagine and regenerate the city, creating long-term prosperity that benefits people, businesses, and communities alike.”

In 2025, Belfast Harbour’s investment of £335,000 in community initiatives included the distribution of £123,000 through the Belfast Harbour Community Awards to 30 grassroots organisations, as well as through the launch of the Harbouring Connections Award, a joint bursary enabling two organisations to collaborate on projects that deliver shared benefits and inspire innovation at a community level.

Alongside funding for strategic partnerships, these initiatives reflect Belfast Harbour’s people-focused commitment to wellbeing, accessibility, education, and environmental progress ensuring that prosperity is shared widely and developed sustainably.

Joe O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast Harbour, said: “As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour exists to serve our customers and the community. Every pound of post-tax profit we make is reinvested to strengthen the port, create opportunities, enhance sustainability, and build a thriving Belfast for people, businesses, and generations to come. We are proud to lead the way by ring-fencing one perfect of annual operating profit to supporting local communities, as a long-term commitment benefiting our neighbours, wider society and our organisation.”

In 2026, the Belfast Harbour Community Fund Programme will continue to support established partners while welcoming new collaborations with organisations such as Simon Community and NI Game Academy, with a particular focus on youth engagement and environmental sustainability. The funding also includes enhanced support for the Ulster Orchestra and the Belfast International Arts Festival in recognition of their impactful project delivery. Together, these initiatives demonstrate Belfast Harbour’s ongoing commitment to diverse, high-impact investments that create lasting community value.

Lucy McCullagh, Head of Community Engagement and Grants, Ulster Orchestra, whose Crescendo Project has been a long-standing partner of Belfast Harbour through its community partnership, said: “Belfast Harbour’s support has been transformative for grassroots projects like ours especially at a time when there is so little funding for the arts. The Community Awards funding has allowed us to grow and not worry about where the support is coming from each week of delivery, and roll out a programme that delivers real, lasting change which offers children the opportunity to learn a skill they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”