Update: Ministers condemn arson attack on Multicultural centre in Donegall Pass after wave of Islamaphobic attacks

FIRE: The Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) building in Donegall Pass on Friday morning after last night's blaze

A SOUTH Belfast community organisation has been left "heartbroken” after an overnight fire caused significant damage to their building.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) building in Donegall Pass on Thursday night.

This afternoon (Monday), the First and deputy First ministers lashed those responsible for what police now say is being investigated as an arson attack.

In a joint statement, the ministers said:

“First and foremost our thoughts are with all those across the community who use the centre. The Belfast Multi-Cultural Association is a vital hub for minority communities in the city, and this mindless destruction will have a huge impact on many people’s lives.

Let's raise £10,000 to help get Belfast Multi-Cultural Association back to its vital work. Say no to racism!



Donate via this link on @justgiving and please RT. https://t.co/3pkod7szS2 — Patrick Corrigan (@PatrickCorrigan) January 15, 2021

“This was a despicable attack. It not only caused significant damage to what is a well-used community facility, but it also endangered the lives of the firefighters who had to make sure no one was inside the building and battle to extinguish the blaze.

“We and our Executive colleagues are committed to doing everything we can to eradicate racism and hate crime. It is vital that everyone in our society makes a stand against such hatred and intolerance, and we would appeal to anyone with information about who may have been responsible for this abhorrent attack to contact the PSNI.”

NIFRS Group Commander William Johnston said seven pumping appliances and three specialist appliances had been deployed at around 8.30pm.

Members of the group say they have been at the “receiving end of a lot of hostility and Islamophobia for quite some time”.

Muhammed Atif from the group says he hopes the fire was not started deliberately.

“Everything is up in the air until an investigation is carried out. We don’t want to point the finger at anyone yet,” he explained.

“Sometimes accidents can happen so it is hard to say.

“We had the volunteers in the building until 8pm.

“Recently, we had car windows outside smashed and the PSNI are aware of this. Hopefully the fire is not connected to these recent incidents.

The roof of the building was destroyed in the blaze.

“Our work will have to stop and will take a week or so for us to find our feet," added Muhammed. "It will be hard with the pandemic but hopefully we will be back up and running soon, maybe in another location.”

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey said was “shocked” by the major fire.

“Thankfully no one was injured in the blaze and I’d like to thank the Fire and Rescue Service for their efforts in bringing the fire under control.

“This will come as a major blow to the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association and to all those who use its services.

“I’m deeply concerned that people at the centre have been the target of hate crime in recent months. There is an onus therefore on the emergency services to investigate if this devastating fire was started deliberately.

“I’m sure the community in South Belfast will rally round and support them in the time ahead to continue their work.”

INVESTIGATION: PSNI and NIFRS at the scene

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw also expressed her concern.

“My thoughts are with the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association. I know their volunteers worked extremely hard to establish their premises, and they do amazing work for many sectors of the South Belfast community,” said Ms Bradshaw.

“I am sure they are devastated today. If this was a deliberate attack, it would be the latest in a series of hate crimes. As recently as last September, I engaged with volunteers after their cars were deliberately damaged. This kind of Islamophobia is a blight on South Belfast.

“I am grateful none of the volunteers were injured in the fire, and I admire their determination to continue to serve their community in the face of adversity.

"I would ask people to avoid the area to give NIFRS and PSNI space to work today, so they are able to carry out their investigation.”